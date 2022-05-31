ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

Video shows broad-daylight shootout at North Carolina gas station

By Jeff Reeves, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5mHt_0fvs5Gzr00

HENDERSON, N.C. ( WNCN ) – Surveillance videos from a gas station in Henderson, North Carolina, show so many bullets flying during a shootout, it’s surprising more people weren’t hurt.

Videos taken at the business on Saturday at 4:20 p.m. show a man with a long gun in his pants get out of a white sedan parked at a gas pump. As the man approaches the door to the business, shots ring out.

The man pulls out his gun and returns fire towards the street as a dark-colored SUV speeds away, and windows of the business shatter.

Another man gets out of the white sedan and starts shooting. Both back away toward the side of the business.

10-year-old arrested for mass shooting threat, Florida deputies say

Cars can be seen stopping on the street and turning around as shots ring out. Bystanders can also be seen running for cover.

Henderson police said officers responded to the scene and collected evidence.

Multiple suspects have warrants out for their arrest in connection with the shooting, police said.

Henderson police confirmed one person suffered “injuries to his feet” during the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMY NEWS2

1 killed, another injured, business damaged in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead and another person was injured in a shooting in Greensboro Thursday. Greensboro police were called to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue at 12:06 a.m. Officers found two victims. Dorrian Wingate-Hayes, 25, was found shot to death. James Clyburn, 60, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

2 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Raleigh; driver arrested

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead following a traffic collision involving four vehicles late Wednesday in Raleigh, police said. Raleigh police said Jeylin Molina-Duran, 21, was driving a BMW 328i northbound on Louisburg Road around 11:30 p.m. when he struck a Hyundai Elantra that was also headed northbound.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man ejected from motorcycle after hitting car parked in Durham

Durham, N.C. — A man was ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Durham on Wednesday night. Durham police said a 42-year-old man was driving a 1994 Ninja motorcycle in the 2600 block of East Main Street when he ran off the road and hit a parked car. The motorcycle then crashed into a grassy hill and the man was ejected from the motorcycle and hit telephone pole.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
Henderson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, NC
WITN

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids man points gun at person in Wal-Mart, police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Roanoke Rapids police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at someone at a Wal-Mart in May. On May 28, Roanoke Rapids police responded Wal-Mart on Premier Boulevard in regards to a person pointing a gun at someone inside the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs17

Durham man charged with assaulting officer, damaging jail window

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is under arrest after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted a law enforcement officer and damaged the detention center. The sheriff’s office said independent witnesses, claimed on May 29 just after 2 p.m., 30-year-old Phillip George Warmbrod threw a rock at the Durham County Detention Facility, shattering a window. The sheriff’s office said Warmbrod then got into an altercation with a Durham city police officer who responded to the scene.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Heavy police presence surrounds Fayetteville home

Fayetteville, N.C. — A heavy police presence was visible on South Shield Drive in Fayetteville on Wednesday morning. Several officers, detectives and a forensics team were parked along the street in a residential area. Crime scene tape surrounded one of the homes. One neighbor told WRAL News that she...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy