Uvalde, TX

President and lawmakers push for new gun legislation

By Basil John
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Capitol Hill, there is an effort to get gun legislation passed, and the President and lawmakers say it needs to get done soon.

“It makes no sense to be able to purchase something that can fire 300 rounds,” President Joe Biden said.

After visiting Uvalde, Texas, and paying respects to the victims in the Robb Elementary School shooting, President Biden said these shootings need to stop.

“The pain is palpable and I think a lot of this is unnecessary,” President Biden said.

He has called on Congress to take action and pass legislation that can make a difference and he hopes Republicans will cooperate.

“I do think there’s an opportunity right now to be able to pass something significant,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said.

Lt. Gov. Robinson delivers impassioned speech at NRA summit as nation reels from Uvalde

Murphy told CBS’ Face the Nation he is meeting with Republicans to get legislation across the finish line.

“Republicans are not willing to support everything that I support, like banning assault weapons, but I really think we could pass something that saves lives,” Murphy said.

Murphy said red flag laws, background checks expansion, and safe storage are some of the things on the table.

“We should have an all-of-the-above strategy and that’s ultimately the path to 60 votes,” Murphy said.

“This is insane and there are things we can do to stop it,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said.

On ABC’s This Week, Kinzinger said he believes the gun owners and supporters need to step up.

“As a person that appreciates and believes in the second amendment, we have to be the ones putting forward reasonable solutions to gun violence,” Kinzinger said.

Kinzinger wants to raise the age to buy a gun to 21, but does not think that will get enough bipartisan support, right now.

“I think we need to get there eventually,” Kinzinger said.

The bipartisan group of senator will meet this week to discuss how they can move forward.

CBS News

House begins to move on sweeping gun control legislation

The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday will consider eight pieces of gun control legislation that will be packaged together as the "Protecting Our Kids Act" and will move to the House floor for a vote next week, according to a committee aide. That movement comes as President Biden told reporters Tuesday that he will meet with Congress on guns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
High Point, NC
Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

