ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Columbus Dispatch

City Notes: Several city park projects in store for summer

By Adrienne Joly
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

From our 55-pus miles of leisure trails to more than 2,000 acres of parks and green space, the city of New Albany offers plenty of recreational opportunities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsFct_0fvs4zEz00

Counting the Rocky Fork Metro Park to our northwest, in which we have invested more than $4 million, nearly one out of every five acres of our land is devoted to parks and green space. If that is not enough, even more recreational offerings are on the horizon!

Some exciting plans are in the works, including upgrades to neighborhood parks and the creation of a brand new destination park. Based on recommendations found in our Parks Framework Plan, which included input from residents and community groups, we began making improvements to city-owned neighborhood pocket parks in 2021 to update playground equipment, build accessible features so people of all abilities can use the playgrounds and add amenities, such as seating and landscaping.

Sumption Park in The Links neighborhood was the first city-owned neighborhood park to see improvements last summer. The city of New Albany partnered with The Links HOA to install new equipment, a shade structure, seating benches and a new accessible play surface.

Byington and James River are next on the list of scheduled upgrades over the summer with additions that are to include playground towers, swings, wobble boards and accessible surfaces.

Improvements at three more neighborhood parks are planned for later this year: North of Woods, Lambton and Planter’s Grove. Once these projects are complete, all city-owned neighborhood pocket parks are to be updated, with all remaining pocket parks still being maintained by their respective subdivision’s homeowner association.

While there is a lot to look forward to with the neighborhood parks, the city of New Albany is also continuing to work on developing a large community park in Taylor Farm Park. The Taylor Farm site, which had been a farm dating back to the 1800s, is a nearly 100-acre tract of land bounded by the Rocky Fork Creek, Dublin-Granville Road, Harlem Road and the state Route 161.

City Notes:Planning builds capacity to achieve New Albany community’s vision

City Council approved funding in early January 2021 for design work and improvements. The first phase of the park is to consist of a paved trail system, landscaping, parking for visitors and a wetland overlook. The city is also working to stabilize and secure the existing farm house, barn and accessory buildings to create a safe park environment.

For the past year, the previous property owner has been undertaking a wetland mitigation project at the site. The project is to create 24 acres of forested wetland and 10 acres of emergent wetland. The restored wetlands are designed as seasonal features that should be wet in the winter and spring, and likely drier during the late summer and early autumn months, depending on rainfall conditions.

Pending the availability of construction-related materials, we are hoping to see the first phase completed in the fall of 2022. When completed, Taylor Farm Park should feel like a metro park and is to be yet another reason for people from across central Ohio to visit New Albany.

You can learn more about these park projects and others by heading to NewAlbanyOhio.org/parkprojects.

Adrienne Joly is New Albany's director of administrative services.

Comments / 0

Related
columbusunderground.com

New York Firm Buys Grant Park Apartments

A New York City-based company known for buying and renovating some very high-profile office buildings has purchased the Grant Park Apartments in Weinland Park. The apartments, which sit on the east side of Grant Avenue between 5th and 11th Avenues, are spread over more than a dozen different buildings and contain a total of 462 units.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Many central Ohio city pools in need of lifeguards

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer as with most city pools open for the season. But a number of pool officials say, they need lifeguards. A spokesperson for Hilliard City Pools says the city needs about 30-50 lifeguards in order to be in...
HILLIARD, OH
Delaware Gazette

Festival coming to Berkshire Twp.

GALENA — Locals have seen the signs along the side of the road, in yards, and in front of the church where it takes place. Yes, the Community Festival is coming back to St. John Neumann, 9633 E. state Route 37 in Berkshire Township. This year’s festival is from...
GALENA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#City Council#Landscaping#Playground Equipment#Neighborhood Park#Urban Construction#The Links Hoa#Planter
Columbus Alive

The Other Columbus: Even the grass here will fight you

There is a patch of grass – no bigger than a handful – on the west side of the Downtown riverfront that has been there forever. I don’t want to tell you exactly where it is, but know that it’s close to one of the bridges and not far from the amphitheater that sits behind COSI in Genoa Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County, Columbus offering up to $10K in childcare aid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – $10,000 toward child care expenses could be yours, but you have to act now. Franklin County and the City of Columbus partnered to help families that need a boost. The effort is funded through the American Rescue Plan, which started with $11.4 million with much of that money still available. Funds […]
Knox Pages

Knox County meat-packing businesses benefit from state grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced additional state support Wednesday to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors. Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling approximately $15 million to help them expand capacity and meet...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Grove City Woman Gored by Bison at Yellowstone

Grove City – A 25-year-old female from Grove City, Ohio, has been hospitalized after being too close to a Bison and it attacked. According to a press release from the National Park service the incident occurred on May 30, 2022, when the 25-year-old female approached a bison to within 10 feet. It was reported that two other individuals were also within 25 yards of the same bison. Park regulations require visitors to remain more than 25 yards (23 m) away from bison.
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Experiences In Scenic Hocking Hills, Ohio

Hocking Hills is tucked away about an hour from downtown Columbus, Ohio, on the northern rim of the Appalachian region. Logan, Ohio, is the area’s municipal center, and the expansive Hocking Hills State Park is the outdoor adventure epicenter. On a recent press trip organized by Explore Hocking Hills, I got to see year-round activities like ziplining and repelling to fishing and kayaking.
LOGAN, OH
10TV

Missing 74-year-old west Columbus man found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police said a 74-year-old man reported missing from the city's west side was found safe. Police said Edwin Reese was last seen in the area of Parkwick Drive and Georgesville Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Reese was safely found. Local...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton.com

New restaurant, bar to open in July at Xenia golf club

A new restaurant and bar offering brick oven fired pizza and much more is expected to open to the public in July at the Jasper Hills Golf Club in Xenia. Jasper Hills Golf Club recently opened this month at 1100 Knollhaven Drive where the former Sebastian Hills Golf Club was located. The original Sebastian Hill Golf Course opened in 2000 and operated until the end of the 2017 season. In 2018, the then-owners put the 165-acre property, 64 golf carts, 28 cruisers and equipment on the market for $1.99 million.
XENIA, OH
designboom.com

the hygge box hop is a remote airbnb retreat made from seven shipping containers

Husband and wife Emily and Seth Britt always wanted a place to escape their busy city life in Columbus, Ohio. After a year or so of planning, the pair turned their dream into reality by building their first shipping container home. Nowadays, the Britts have their own company called The Box Hop, where they rent out container homes, which they design and build, as short term vacation retreats. The newest addition to their portfolio is a five bedroom cabin called The Hygge Box Hop situated in a remote site in Rockbridge, just 12 miles from Hocking Hills State Park.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Dublin family transforms their yard into a fruit-yielding farm

Don and Lori Belock have long had an interest in the fruit cultivation process. After taking their children to various U-pick farms throughout central Ohio, though, the couple decided to start their very own at their suburban home in Dublin. “We’d always talked about buying some land and having a...
DUBLIN, OH
a-z-animals.com

The 3 Best Aquariums in Ohio

Fly on out to Ohio, the “birthplace of aviation,” and check out the aquariums they have available to the public. Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes, and has the Ohio River cutting a swath across the state. When stopping to visit the Rock and Roll...
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy