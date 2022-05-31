ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jayson Tatum sent late Kobe Bryant message, watched film of Lakers star ahead of Game 7

Jayson Tatum made sure to bring the Mamba Mentality into the Boston Celtics’ decisive Game 7 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday night.

And that went beyond wearing a purple and gold No. 24 armband to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Tatum, with a trip to his first career NBA Finals on the line, prepared for Game 7 by watching film of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and even sent him a text message, which he posted on his Instagram page after Boston’s 100-96 victory.

“Obviously, that was my idol, that was my inspiration, that was my favorite player,” he told reporters after the game. “…Today, before I took my nap, I do it sometimes, I was watching film and some moments from him and his career.  It’s the biggest game of my career so far. I wanted to wear the armband to honor him and kinda share that moment, in a way.”

Tatum certainly delivered. He clinched the Celtics’ first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010 with a team-high 26 points and finished with 10 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal.

The 24-year-old was awarded the inaugural Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy for his performance throughout the series.

Bryant won five NBA titles throughout his Hall of Fame career and now Tatum will get his first crack at one beginning on Thursday against a Golden State Warriors team comprised of three-time NBA champions in Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

It will certainly be a tall task for Tatum and the Celtics — one that will require more of that Mamba Mentality from Boston’s young star.

