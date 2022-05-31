ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Township, NJ

Beachgoer on bench killed, several hurt after out-of-control car plunges into Delaware Bay

By Anthony G. Attrino
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A car that careened out of control fatally struck a woman sitting on a bench on a beach in North Cape May before plunging into the Delaware Bay, officials said. The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday when the car went off the road on...

