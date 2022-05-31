ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Video appears to show what happened while Uvalde children waited for help

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkYFg_0fvs4ewy00

While police waited for more than an hour to enter rooms where a gunman murdered children and teachers last week in Uvalde, Texas, they might have known about 911 calls from inside the rooms, according to video obtained by ABC News .

According to the outlet, the video was filmed just outside the scene at Robb Elementary School. It appears to show a 911 dispatcher telling officers on the scene at Robb Elementary School that they were receiving calls from children inside the classrooms, which were connected via a bathroom. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old gunman, eventually fatally shot 19 children and two teachers.

“Child is advising he is in the room, full of victims,” said dispatcher captured in the video. “Full of victims at this moment.”

“Is anybody inside of the building at this...?” the dispatcher asked.

“Eight to nine children,” the dispatcher said later.

ABC News said the dispatcher’s information heard on the video appears to match the readout of the 911 calls provided last week by law enforcement officials. Indeed, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said a child had called 911 “and said there’s eight to nine students alive.”

McCraw said last week said he did not have detailed information regarding whether the incident commander on the ground at Robb Elementary – Uvalde school district police Chief Pete Arredondo – was notified about the 911 calls.

“That question will be answered,” he said Friday. “I'm not going to share the information we have right now. Because I don't have – I don't have the detailed interview right now.”

Though the video apparently shows officers being told about the calls, ABC News said it is not clear “who on scene, if anyone, heard the calls coming in from the dispatchers.”

Other details of the video include: a moment where an officer can be heard warning bystanders to stay back because there is a man with a rifle, sounds that could be gunshots, moments where police can be seen rescuing children from inside the school by breaking through a window and pulling them out, and police leading people out of the school’s back door to safety.

Conflicting information regarding the timeline of events in Uvalde Tuesday as Ramos opened fire on the school have led to public outrage, including criticism from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. McCraw has also said decisions made at the scene were mistakes.

According to the Austin-American Statesman , a new timeline provided Friday by McCraw indicates Ramos traveled between the two classrooms for 77 minutes while the students called 911. As he did, around 19 police officers waited outside the room without attempting to break through the locked door. At 12:50 p.m., Border Patrol officers stormed the room and fatally shot Ramos.

Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old survivor of the tragedy who said she made at least one of the 911 calls with her dead teacher’s cell phone, told CNN that she and her classmates were watching the movie “Lilo and Stitch” in the shared classroom before the shooting began. She recalls Ramos moving between the connected classrooms and playing sad music loudly as they waited for police to enter.

To avoid being shot, Cerrillo said she smeared herself in her friend’s blood and pretended to be dead. Her family has set up a GoFundMe to cover Cerrillo’s therapy costs and medical expenses.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Sunday that it will review law enforcement response to the mass shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
San Antonio Current

Man in viral video tells Uvalde cops his granddaughter is dead because they wouldn't act

Heartbreaking video of a man confronting two Uvalde police officers about his granddaughter's death in the Robb Elementary School shooting has gone viral on TikTok. In the clip, the crying man, dressed in apparel identifying him as a Vietnam veteran, emotionally confronts officers at a memorial to the victims and accuses them of waiting too long to enter the school and confront the shooter.
UVALDE, TX
internewscast.com

Child driving stolen car killed by San Antonio, Texas cops

A 13-year-old boy driving a stolen car was shot dead by a Texas police officer after cops say the teen rammed a patrol vehicle during a chase Friday. The San Antonio Police Department said officers were responding to reports of shots fired in the 5100 block of War Cloud Street at around 1:30 a.m. when they spotted a red car with three teenagers inside.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
keranews.org

For the children who survived the Uvalde shooting uninjured, trauma will take time to heal

UVALDE — Eight days after surviving the shooting at Robb Elementary, 9-year-old Zayin Zuniga returned to the school grounds to visit the memorial for his slain classmates. Zayin and his mom approached one of the 21 crosses that were set on the school’s lawn to honor each of the victims killed last week: the one for Eliahna Amyah Garcia, 9, whom Zayin called Ellie. After a school dance at Robb, Zayin decided he wanted to give Ellie a gift. He begged his mom to get him a ring that he could give her. He was never able to do it.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

In battered Uvalde, where a police chief is in hiding, grief gives way to calls for accountability

UVALDE — Everyone in town is waiting to hear from Pete Arredondo. As chief of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, it was his call to wait more than an hour for backup instead of ordering officers on scene to immediately charge the shooter who killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The chief of the state police later said this was the “wrong decision, period.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
vigourtimes.com

Devastating Details of Slain Teacher’s Final Phone Call Revealed

– — Eva Mireles’ husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a school district police officer—and in the final minutes of his wife’s life, Ruiz was on the phone with her as he stood outside her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barred from entering. “She’s in the classroom and he’s outside. It’s terrifying,” Uvalde County judge Bill Mitchell said Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies who were on the scene of the mass shooting briefed him. “He’s outside hearing his wife: ‘I’m dying,'” Mitchell continued, though he clarified that he didn’t know exactly what Mireles told her husband, theNew York Times reports. He said the call did appear to take place after the shooter was already attacking.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Uvalde mayor says he was in room with negotiator trying to talk to shooter

UVALDE, Texas — During a new interview with CNN, the mayor of Uvalde revealed he was in the room with the negotiator trying to get the gunman on the phone. Like the rest of Uvalde, Mayor Don McLaughlin has been living in a nightmare for the last week and a half. He says, within 15 minutes of learning of the mass shooting, he was at the scene in the same room as the negotiator.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Police#Violent Crime#Abc News#Robb Elementary School
CBS News

Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday. Investigators initially said the teacher had propped the door...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KENS 5

Father of Uvalde victim seeking temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral

UVALDE, Texas — Kim Kardashian advocated on behalf of the father of a Uvalde shooting victim who sought a temporary release from prison to attend his daughter's funeral. 10-year-old Eliahana Cruz Torres was one of 19 students killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on May 24. Kim Kardashian said her father, Eli Torres, is currently incarcerated for a non-violent drug offense.
UVALDE, TX
MySanAntonio

Former Laredo officer speaks after backlash from Uvalde massacre response

Uvalde Schools Police Chief Pedro "Pete" Arredondo, a former Laredo officer, has been the center of attention since reports of an inadequate response dealing with the active shooter at Robb Elementary that killed 21 individual last week. After reports leaked that Arredondo and Uvalde police were no longer cooperating with...
LAREDO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde resident captures audio of apparent radio call of a child saying they'd been shot

UVALDE, Texas - A video has surfaced with audio of an apparent radio call from a child saying they'd been shot during last week's massacre at Robb Elementary School. A resident, who didn't want to be publicly identified, says he captured the audio on Facebook Live last week. They said that the audio came from the radio in a Customs and Border Protection vehicle outside the school.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Man stabbed, killed mother at Airbnb; occupant said he rattled doorknob to her room, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man who checked into an Airbnb with his mother has been charged with killing her, according to San Antonio police. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Fabian Andres Aranda Rodriguez, 31, stabbed Maritza Rodriguez, 68, early Monday at the home in the 5800 block of Clipper Port, not far from Randolph Boulevard and South Weidner Road on the Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ESCAPEE BELIEVED TO BE IN CUSTODY

A report from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office say after a pursuit of a white 1999 pickup a suspect believed to be the escapee was taken into custody. At this time we are trying to confirm it.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy