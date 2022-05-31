BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been nearly six years since Cedric Merriweather was killed, and no arrests have been made for his murder. Merriweather would have celebrated his 47th birthday on Monday, his family said. For them, every year that passes, the hurt and grief only gets worse, they said. His sister, Cathy, said, […]

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO