BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are looking for the man pictured in this tweet released Friday:. The department also sent a notification to residents using the Rockford Police Department Tip411 app. Anyone with information about the suspect can text RPDTIP and then your tip to 847411 or contact Rockford...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are asking the public to help them identify the driver of an ATV who shot at a man on the sidewalk Thursday afternoon. According to Rockford Area CrimeStoppers, around 6 p.m. Thursday, a 61-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 300 block of College Avenue when the ATV […]
Rockford Police Department have released the following information. On Saturday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m.,. Rockford Police SCOPE officers located an unoccupied vehicle, reported stolen out of Rockford, in. an alley in the 1700 block of Chestnut Street. A short time later, officers observed a male subject. enter...
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested Johnny Curtis-Smith, 46, for reportedly driving a U-Haul erratically through Rock County and trying to run from officers. According to police, officers tried to stop Curtis-Smith at 10:22 a.m. near Highways 11 and 51, but he drove off and into Beloit. Police followed, and his vehicle crashed near […]
TINLEY PARK, Ill. - A Tinley Park man was charged with pushing another driver to the ground, leading to his death last month in the southwest suburb. Jacob Bean, 24, allegedly got into an argument with another driver, 59-year-old Frank Stiso, on May 29 in the 8600 block of Brookside Glen Drive, police said. The two men exited their vehicles and Bean shoved Stiso to the pavement knocking him unconscious, according to officials.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been nearly six years since Cedric Merriweather was killed, and no arrests have been made for his murder. Merriweather would have celebrated his 47th birthday on Monday, his family said. For them, every year that passes, the hurt and grief only gets worse, they said. His sister, Cathy, said, […]
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired overnight. Crews were called to Pauline Avenue, just north of Auburn Street, around 12 a.m. Wednesday. Multiple shell casings were found, but no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
At approximately 7:20 this evening emergency personnel were called to a possible three to four vehicle accident in Rockford. Two ambulances were requested to transport the injured to local hospitals. The severity of injuries is unknown at this time. Avoid the area or expect delays. Or you can scan this...
At approximately 3:40 this afternoon emergency personnel were called to a auto accident in the S Alpine Rd/Broadway/Newburg Road area. No injuries were reported but traffic was backed up for awhile. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. a scene,. Snap a photo or video...
A few scenes being reported in Rockford tonight…. At approximately 7:20 this evening police and medical were dispatched to a fight in the 300 block of Bancroft Court, no one was transported to a hospital, but reports are a large police presence remained in the area for a few hours. No reports of anyone arrested.
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men were charged after early morning raids Thursday in Beloit, in a coordinated, simultaneous move on three suspected drug houses. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, the SWAT Team raided a home in the 1700 block of Chapman Avenue at 5 a.m. Simultaneously, Beloit Police raided a home in […]
Sources are reporting they heard gunshots at approximately 6:20 this evening in the residential area of 10500 Ray Drive, towards the dead end of the street, in Roscoe. We haven’t heard of any ambulances being dispatched in the area and we’ve had no reports of injuries from this incident.
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A busy Rockford intersection is now open after a multi-vehicle crash. Crews were called to the scene of Whitman and N. Main Streets around 1 p.m. Wednesday. A car, SUV and school bus were involved. One person had to be pulled from the car, and minor injuries were reported. It is […]
At approximately 9:15 this evening emergency personnel were called to the scene of a head on collision in the area of S Pierpont Avenue and W State Street. Two ambulances were requested and at least two people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. The severity of injuries is unknown...
MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.
Beginning Monday, June 6th the eastbound curb lane at 1107 E State St, the. westbound curb lane at E State St & Summit St, the westbound curb lane at E State St & N. Chicago Ave, and the eastbound curb lane at E State St & S Rockford Ave will be closed for.
MILWAUKEE - A 40-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of making threats to persons at Riverside University High School. Branden Raymond is now charged with terrorist threats - public panic or fear. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee Police Dispatch received a call on May 24 from a person who stated...
The Kia Boys are becoming infamous around the Milwaukee area. Named for their most popular target, the group of young men and underage boys terrorize the city, stealing dozens of cars per day. In 2021 alone, more than 10,000 cars were stolen on Milwaukee’s streets, according to police. A...
Rockford Police Department have released the following information. On Friday, May 27, 2022, at approximately 5:15 a.m.,. Rockford Police officers responded to the 1700 block of 25th Street in reference to individuals. sitting in a vehicle with a handgun, along with an extended magazine, in plain view. Upon arrival,. officers...
