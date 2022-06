In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. When the Canadian women’s soccer team took home gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last year, it was a night to remember for those watching around the world. For Canadian fans, it was significant because it was the first time their country’s women’s soccer team had made it to an Olympic final and taken home gold. And for many others, it was a moment to celebrate a new chapter in elite sports.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO