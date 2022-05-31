Kirby Smart shares public thoughts Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher beef: ‘That’s Mickey Mouse’

Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during a press conference in the Butts-Mehre Building in Athens, Ga., on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

You knew Kirby Smart was going to be asked about the recent beef between Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher.

And it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Georgia head coach spent his time downplaying the stinging comments made by the two coaches.

“I’m not really worried about a feud between two guys who used to sit in the same staff meetings and have similar conversations,” Smart told reporters at the SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla. “At the end of the day, sometimes things get heated. You’d rather that not be in the public arena but at the end of the day things like that happen.

“You guys should be on the headphones sometimes. You’d think that was Mickey Mouse.”

