SAN ANTONIO - Earlier outflow boundary has settled south and west of Bexar County. It popped a few showers and couple weak storms over past several hours as it moved by in our region. Now, it’s gradually weakening. Plenty of scattered clouds but not much on radar at all. An isolated shower or storm remains possible through 10pm this evening but most will stay dry. A big outflow boundary of rain-cooled air from storms last night up north is sagging into the area. This will create a mix of clouds & sun with a few showers or a t-storm possible the rest of today (30% chance). Highs in mid 90s There's a "marginal" (level 1 out of 5) severe risk today with any storm that can develop for wind gusts. Wildcard in forecast, might see another complex of storms develop way out west late evening that moves across parts of the area from 2am - 6am overnight - early Saturday. Some data suggest this won't happen though too. Thus calling it a wildcard in the forecast.

BEXAR COUNTY, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO