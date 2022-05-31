Barnes County Road Closure Notification

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A current road closure in Jamestown is being extended for more utility work. The road closure on 8th Ave SW between 15th & 16th Street SW, will be extended through June 8th. Construction signing will be put in place. Motorists should use extreme caution in...
The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that there will be emergency railroad crossing repairs to begin on June 3. The repairs will take place at:. June 3: Highway 59 (3rd street) in Thief River Falls. June 6 – 9: Highway 220 east of East Grand Forks near Mallory. Highway...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City hasn’t seen a trolley used for public transportation for several decades. On Wednesday, June 1st. a few heads turned when they saw a trolley cruising through town on rubber tires and not on a railway. South Central Adult Services Transit director...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An East Grand Forks man has died after what appears to be an accident at a construction site in Grand Forks. Officers were called to 2100 Empire Court in Grand Forks just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3. Preliminary investigation has determined that an employee working alone on the site was pinned underneath a piece of heavy equipment.
Police say an East Grand Forks man died this (Fri) morning at a Grand Forks construction site. Grand Forks Police were called to a site south of 2100 Empire Court shortly before 7:30 AM on a report of an unattended death. According to a preliminary investigation, an employee, 54-year-old Gerald...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The police and fire departments in Valley City raised money in April to support the North Dakota Autism Center by selling collector item arm patches with an autism spectrum background. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said more than $4,500 was raised locally for...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Tonight, June 1, Jamestown City crews will be mosquito fogging in McElroy Park and other parks located in Jamestown as time allows. This will begin at approximately 9:00 P.M. until finished. Parents are advised to keep children away from the fogging machines. The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions.
(Fargo, ND) -- If you drive, bike or walk along 25th street south between 32nd avenue south to 64th avenue south, the City of Fargo wants to hear from you. A new survey has been put out, with the goal of getting public input on the 25th street corridor study.The survey takes around 1-2 minutes to complete, and includes topics like safety in the corridor and asks questions involving traffic congestion.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 26th annual Dakota Soap Box Derby will be held Saturday, June 4th on Central Avenue in Valley City. Co-event organizer Melissa Remick said the top racers in the Super Stock and Stock division will earn the right to compete in the International Soap Box Derby next month in Akron, Ohio.
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Historic Green School House was vandalized in May of 2022. Barnes County Museum Curator Wes Anderson said it’s too bad some people have to steal or destroy precious memories in a historical school house. Anyone with information on the vandalism of the...
(Fargo, ND) -- We have now learned the identity of the man hit and killed in a crash along the off-ramp on I-94 late Wednesday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 39-year-old Lucas Azure was the man killed after a car driven by Shandi Cordner slammed into the back of a car being pulled on a dolly by driver Don Keplin, who also suffered serious injuries from the crash.
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Young people from Wells, Stutsman, Sheridan and Foster counties competed June 1 in the 4-H District Communication Arts Contest held at the New Rockford-Sheyenne School in New Rockford. Communication Arts is the 4-H speech and demonstration competition that is held at the county, district...
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE, 7PM: Traffic is now back up to speed after the crash, Wednesday afternoon. Traffic is backed up on I-94 Westbound and I-29 North, near the tri-level in Fargo, following a crash. It started around 4:45 PM, Wednesday. We’re working to gather more information...
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDaota.com)- The Stutsman County Consumer Decision Making contest was held on May 31 at the Stutsman County Extension Office. There were 5 participants that competed in 2 age divisions, Beginner and Junior. The purpose of the Consumer Decision Making event is to teach youth how to make decisions...
FARGO (KFGO) – One man is dead, another person was injured and a third is under arrest following a two-vehicle crash in Fargo. The State Patrol says the crash happened on the I-29 northbound exit ramp from I-94 around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. An SUV pulling a dolly trailer carrying...
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – It’s spring planting season and we’ve been traveling the countryside to deliver Spring Planting Power Packs. Be on the lookout for our station vehicles and flag us down. We’ll bring these bags of goodies right to the steps of your tractor! Below is a gallery of photos taken with farmers in the Barnes County.
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — You can expect to run into construction along Center Avenue in Downtown Moorhead starting on Monday. The project is being divided into two phases. Phase One is from the Red River bridge to 6th Street and will take until late August to complete. Phase Two...
A two vehicle crash in Fargo on Wednesday left a passenger dead and a driver charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 50-year old Fargo man was driving a suburban that was pulling a dolly trailer loaded with a passenger car. The vehicle exited I-94 to northbound I-29 around 4:40 p.m. While on the off-ramp the driver and passenger pulled to the shoulder of the road after experiencing an issue with the car dolly.
The public got a first chance to weigh in on a proposed interchange project along I-29 in Grand Forks last night (Wednesday). The North Dakota DOT joined engineers and city officials to discuss the potential for an interchange between 32nd Avenue South and 62nd. I-29 was constructed in 1968. Since...
Comments / 0