ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Officers stand in for father who died from COVID-19 complications as daughter graduates high school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00oGdN_0fvs3V3w00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The daughter of a Cobb County police officer who died from COVID-19 complications was met with quite the surprise Friday night when her father’s fellow officers stood in his place as she walked the stage to graduate from high school.

Officer Chuck Smith died in September 2021. Smith was a retired officer of the Cobb County Police Department and was a member of the Cobb County School District Police Department as well.

Smith’s daughter Kaylee graduated with honors Friday night from North Paulding High School.

“Several officers with the Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County School Police were there to stand in his place to watch Kaylee walk across the stage to receive her diploma,” Cobb County Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

More than a dozen officers stood by, joined by her mother, to witness Kaylee cross the stage and congratulate her on graduating.

“Congratulations Kaylee, we know your father is very proud of you. We are all very proud of you and can’t wait to see where you go from here,” the police department said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

61-year-old Clayton County woman reported missing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Zeida Hankerson, 61, was last seen at a home on Seneca Court in Riverdale on Wednesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say she...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cobb County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

UGA law student’s homicide: Cold case of Tara Louise Baker

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been over 20 years since Tara Louise Baker was found dead in her Athens apartment on the day before her 24th birthday. According to an incident report provided by the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, firefighters responded to the residence at 160 Fawn Drive around 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2001 […]
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cobb County School Police#Cox Media Group
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Male customer transported to Gwinnett Medical after accidental gunshot discharge

LOGANVILLE, GA (June 1, 2022) – A male customer was transported to Gwinnett Medical from the Tire Depot in Loganville Wednesday with a non-life threatening gunshot injury. Robbie Schwartz, spokesman for the City of Loganville, said the customer was transported to the hospital after his gun accidentally discharged, hitting him in the leg. Schwartz said this happened while the customer was inside his vehicle.
LOGANVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Monroe Local News

Update: GoFundMe organized for Bethlehem Christian School student who died in a car accident

GoFundMe organized for 17-year-old Bethlehem Christian Academy student Michael “Casey” Powell who was killed in a car accident on May 26. The GoFundMe organizer says: “With a heavy heart and profound sadness, we announce the passing of Michael Powell. Michael was tragically killed in an accident on May 26th, 2022. This is a devastating loss for all the family and friends who loved him. No parent should ever have to go through the heartbreak of losing a child. Michael was a great kid and had his whole world ahead of him.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CNHI

Two arrested in drug seizure

TIFTON — Two Lawrenceville men are charged after the recent seizure of drugs and a weapon, authorities said. On May 20, the two men were arrested in the parking lot of a Tifton hotel and charged with trafficking methamphetamine and heroin, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement. One man is also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
TIFTON, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy