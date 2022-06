A local man suffered a gunshot wound while practicing firearm safety with a teen east of Salina Sunday afternoon. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that a 45-year-old Salina man and a 15-year-old Salina girl were target shooting with a 9mm handgun on a relative's property in the 900 block of N. Simpson Road when the shooting occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Sunday. The man told deputies that the two were practicing firearm safety when all of a sudden, it felt like someone had tackled him.

