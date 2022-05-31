ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

AOC Bike Ride Set for June 5

Sunday, June 5 we will ride bikes on the TAMED trail in...

Sherriff’s Office to aid in Distribution of Senior Food Boxes

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to aid in the distribution of Senior Food Box Program food boxes in and around the Warren area. Boxes will be distributed from the Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Jail Lobby, at...
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

WCYBSA: WCCBI Tops Second Chance Shop

WARREN, Pa. – WCCBI beat Second Chance Shop, 5-1, Tuesday in Warren County Youth Baseball & Softball Association Boys’ Majors play. For WCCBI, Heath Genis led his team from the mound and smashed a double. Tanner Stuart also pitched a good game and went 2 for 2 at the plate with a triple. Grant May had a nice hit and Broc Bryan had 6 strike outs.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Caregiver’s Support Group to Meet

WARREN, Pa. – The Caregiver’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting on June 2 at Grace United Methodist Church in Warren. Topics to be discussed include general information about Alzheimer’s disease, as well as other dementias, stages, and behaviors. The meeting is open to any caregivers...
WARREN, PA
FireEngineering.com

Cambridge Springs Takes Delivery of Toyne Pumper Tanker/Tender

Cambridge Springs, PA (June 1, 2022) – Making the 850-mile journey from Toyne Fire Apparatus’ headquarters in Iowa to the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department (CSVFD) in Pennsylvania, the department has received delivery of a fully customized pumper tanker/tender. This delivery represents CSVFD’s second Toyne apparatus. Established...
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
YourErie

Pair of Boot Barn bandits sought by police

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking to identify a pair of suspects who allegedly stole boots from a local retail establishment. A male suspect and female suspect allegedly stole the boots (a $169.99 value) from Boot Bar in Summit Township. They had concealed the boots in a bag. They fled the scene in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Could Pennsylvania see a suspension in gas tax holidays?

Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing. However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays. Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution. The State […]
ERIE, PA
vervetimes.com

Sewage pours into Niagara River from troubled U.S. treatment plant

The outpour of sewage and untreated water had not been stopped by late Sunday afternoon. According to disturbing reports out of Niagara Falls, New York, millions of gallons of untreated sewage and other wastewater poured into the Lower Niagara River this past weekend during a power outage and pump failure.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Crash in Harmony sends two people to Erie hospital

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 474 and Baker Street Extension in the town of Harmony sent two people to an Erie hospital late Wednesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say one of the drivers, 31-year-old Steven Fenno of Union City, Pennsylvania and a passenger, 39-year-old Christine Bay of Erie, Pennsylvania, were flown to hospital with injuries. The other driver, 25-year-old Jason Earle of Panama, was treated at the scene and released. The Sheriff's Office received assistance from Panama and Lakewood Fire Departments, Chautauqua County EMS, and Stat MedEvac. The crash remains under investigation.
ERIE, PA
98online.com

Grove City woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

(WBNS) YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A 25-year-old Grove City woman was gored and tossed into the air by a bison at Yellowstone National Park over the Memorial Day weekend. The woman, who has not been identified, approached a bison Monday morning and got within 10 feet of the...
GROVE CITY, PA
nyspnews.com

DWI arrest in Fredonia

On May 30th, 2022, New York State Troopers arrested Zachary McGraw, 23, of Fredonia, for Driving While Intoxicated. McGraw was pulled over on Route 60 in Fredonia for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, McGraw was placed under arrest. McGraw was transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .15. McGraw was then processed, issued tickets and released. McGraw is scheduled to appear in the town of Pomfret Court on a later date.
FREDONIA, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Explore the Climax Tunnel

Trail users, railroad buffs, history fans, and architecture aficionados have an intriguing new destination to explore in southern Clarion County. Just across Redbank Creek from the tiny community of Climax, the Allegheny Valley Railroad built the Climax Tunnel from 1873 to 1876, and nearly 150 years later, it has reopened for recreational use as part of the Redbank Valley Trail.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Familiar Face Is Saying Good Bye To Buffalo

This Friday will be the last on-air for a very familiar face of Buffalo television. Channel 4 wake-up anchor Mel Orlins announced that Friday will be her last day at WIVB. She posted a message on her Twitter page letting her viewers know that is she departing the station. Before...
BUFFALO, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Car Show to be Held

NORTH WARREN, Pa. – The Warren Lodge of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows will be holding a Car Show Saturday, June 4 at the Ed Shults Dodge used car Lot and the Warren Mall Lot. Show hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All Classic cars, trucks,...
WARREN, PA

