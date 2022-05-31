AOC Bike Ride Set for June 5

A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 474 and Baker Street Extension in the town of Harmony sent two people to an Erie hospital late Wednesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say one of the drivers, 31-year-old Steven Fenno of Union City, Pennsylvania and a passenger, 39-year-old Christine Bay of Erie, Pennsylvania, were flown to hospital with injuries. The other driver, 25-year-old Jason Earle of Panama, was treated at the scene and released. The Sheriff's Office received assistance from Panama and Lakewood Fire Departments, Chautauqua County EMS, and Stat MedEvac. The crash remains under investigation.

ERIE, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO