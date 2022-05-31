Blue Jay Softball Talks Class A State Tournament

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Legion Baseball season began last night with Oakes Post 36 getting a 5-4 win over Lisbon at home. Lisbon started the scoring with an RBI single by Cam Opp in the top of the first. Oakes got their scoring started in the third inning with Howie Neustel driving a run home followed by a two-RBI double from David Schmitz to take a 3-1 lead. The two teams exchanged runs in the sixth inning before Lisbon was able to tie the game 4-4 from two bases-loaded walks. In the bottom of the seventh, Gaven Christianson started the inning with a double to give them a chance of avoiding extra innings and they took advantage with a walk-off double from Bryley Haberman to win the game 5-4.

OAKES, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO