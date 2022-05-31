ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

Blue Jay Softball Talks Class A State Tournament

By Jarin Matheny
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Jay softball seniors Alyssa Gange, Katie Trumbauer, and Jenna Fischer joined...

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Dickinson Advances to State Title Game with Walk-Off Win Against Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Blue Jays got a 1st inning grand slam from Makenna Nold, however Dickinson would tie the game in the 4th, and then get a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th inning to advance to the Championship game Saturday afternoon at Trapper Field.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Softball Receives Send Off to State Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners softball team received a send off on Thursday down Central Ave. in Valley City as they make their way to the Class A State softball tournament site in Jamestown, North Dakota. The Hi-Liners won their last 2 games last weekend...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Blue Jays Best West Fargo, Headed to Class A Semis

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School softball team helped the West Region punch all four tickets to the Class A semifinals on Thursday night as the Blue Jays defeated West Fargo 4-2 in the opening round of the Class A Tournament. A three-run fourth inning proved to...
WEST FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, ND
Sports
City
Jamestown, ND
newsdakota.com

2022 All-State USA High School Clay Target Team Announced

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 USA High School All-State Clay Target League has been announced. Valley City with 5 members named to the 2022 Trap All-State Team. The results are posted below. 2022 Trap All-State Team. Eric Ingstad – 24.3. Evan Mielke – 23.5. Mitchell...
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Tennis Places 5th as Team at State Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners tennis team began their state tournament out in Grand Forks on the Thursday. The hi-Liners came into the tournament as the #3 seed from the East. The Hi-Liners started the day by dropping their first match 4 to 1 to...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Softball Drops First Game of State Tournament

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners began their hopes of bringing a state championship to the town of Valley City. They would go into the tournament as the #4 seed from the East and would be matched up against the defending state champions, and the #1 seed from the West, Dickinson High School. The Hi-Liners would drop their opening game of the state tournament to Dickinson, 11-1 in 5 innings.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Tennis Team Talks About Upcoming State Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Hi-Liners Tennis team came into the KOVC studio in valley City on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming state tournament that will start on Thursday in Grand Forks. The Hi-Liner athletes were, Olivia Ingstad, Breck Sufficool, Kailee Nielson, and Abigail Martineck, as well as Head Coach Matt Nielson.
VALLEY CITY, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Fischer
newsdakota.com

Brennan Hack Named New Ellendale Girls’ Basketball Coach

ELLENDALE, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ellendale High School has named Brennan Hack as their new high school girls’ basketball coach. Hack attended Ellendale and graduated in 2006. More information on the hire, including an interview, will be coming soon.
ELLENDALE, ND
newsdakota.com

Oakes Legion Starts 2022 Season With Win

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 2022 Legion Baseball season began last night with Oakes Post 36 getting a 5-4 win over Lisbon at home. Lisbon started the scoring with an RBI single by Cam Opp in the top of the first. Oakes got their scoring started in the third inning with Howie Neustel driving a run home followed by a two-RBI double from David Schmitz to take a 3-1 lead. The two teams exchanged runs in the sixth inning before Lisbon was able to tie the game 4-4 from two bases-loaded walks. In the bottom of the seventh, Gaven Christianson started the inning with a double to give them a chance of avoiding extra innings and they took advantage with a walk-off double from Bryley Haberman to win the game 5-4.
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

Jays Lose Class A Tournament Opener to Sheyenne

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown’s High School baseball team scored a couple of early runs against #1 West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday night but the Blue Jays couldn’t hold down the Mustangs offense for long, falling 10-3 in the opening round of the Class A State Tournament.
JAMESTOWN, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsdakota Com
newsdakota.com

Piehl’s Two-Hit Shutout Sends Loboes Back to State Championship

FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Senior Landon Piehl pitches a complete game two-hit shutout of the Cardinals of Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich as the Loboes win 3-0 and return to the State Championship game. LLM is now 15-1 overall and LEM drops to 18-3 overall. LEM was the defending state champs, they will play for third place at 330pm on Saturday against Des Lacs/Burlington.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Softball Season Comes to a Close with Loss to West Fargo

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Valley City Hi-Liners had to get a win on the second day of the Class A State softball tournament on Friday to push their season to another day. After dropping their game on Thursday to Dickinson, Valley City would take on familiar foe, the West Fargo Packers at Trapper Field in Jamestown. The Hi-Liners would score first, but it was the Packers who win and move on with the 12-5 victory.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Annual Soap Box Derby June 4 In Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The 26th annual Dakota Soap Box Derby will be held Saturday, June 4th on Central Avenue in Valley City. Co-event organizer Melissa Remick said the top racers in the Super Stock and Stock division will earn the right to compete in the International Soap Box Derby next month in Akron, Ohio.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Trap Club News May 31, 2022

Early in the day we decided not to open Tuesday night because of the windy conditions. It seems not everyone gets the memo so I went up anyway. Terry Gwilliams and I went to work cleaning and did a few repairs. Sure enough, the wind started to abate and a nice evening appears. As the wind went down the clay target junkies showed up. So we had us a little fun shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
newsdakota.com

Jamestown 5th Grader Representing at Regional Finals

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Roosevelt Elementary School 5th grader will be representing Jamestown at the 2022 Elementary & Middle School National Championships. Jayden Paradis will be participating in both the Science and Geography competitions in Orlando, Florida June 17-21. Right now, support is needed to help support the trip.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Kathie Brekke & The 42nd Street Jazz Band June 8th

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Coming to the Valley City Park Bandshell on Wednesday, June 8th it’s Kathie Brekke & The 42nd Street Jazz Band of Fargo-Moorhead. They will begin at 7:15 pm. In City Park, but if the park isn’t open the show will move to the new VCSU Center For The Performing Arts.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man delivering positivity through a pizza box

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is getting a lot of attention on social media for his pizza box with a slice of positivity. Jay Dagny says he’s been sitting along Main Avenue in Moorhead near the Dairy Queen, with his sign a few times a week for however long he likes. He says he started about 3 weeks ago.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Organizers moving forward with fundraiser after death of South Fargo woman

(Perham, MN) -- Organizers say they are moving forward with a fundraiser for Lucia Garcia following her death. Garcia's death was reported by family members early Thursday morning. She was shot at Plaza Azteca two weeks ago while holding her seven-month-old son, Dominique. Authorities say the baby's father was the...
PERHAM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy