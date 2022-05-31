ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 injured; four critical after downtown Charleston shooting

By Dianté Gibbs, Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 10 people were injured and four remained in critical condition after what Mayor John Tecklenburg called a “mass shooting” in downtown Charleston late Monday night. “The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as being an incident where four or more are shot, either injured or killed; thankfully, and we’re counting […]

