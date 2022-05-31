ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Daniel Bellinger named potential Giants 'rookie gem'

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uonhg_0fvs1iev00

Every year NFL teams find “gems” in the draft. Those are players that get overlooked during the weekend of the NFL draft and either go undrafted or get selected later than expected and go on to have solid pro careers.

In a recent piece in Bleacher Report, Ian Wharton lists each team’s potential “gem” in this year’s rookie class. For the New York Giants, it’s fourth-round tight end Daniel Bellinger, selected 112th overall out of San Diego State.

Bellinger could be the rare rookie tight end who puts up solid numbers if he’s featured enough. At 6’5″, 253 pounds, Bellinger is a big target for quarterback Daniel Jones to hit up the seams. Despite producing only 68 career catches for 771 yards and five scores at San Diego State, Bellinger showed strong hands and great post-catch effort. He opened eyes with his 4.63-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

A willing blocker and possibly untapped athlete, Bellinger needs opportunities to develop for this offense to reach its ceiling. With defenses more concerned about Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, Bellinger should get plenty of advantageous looks. Watch for the Day 3 pick to earn steal status quickly.

Wharton points out that new head coach Brian Daboll got the most out of Dawson Knox during his time as the offensive coordinator in Buffalo and could use Bellinger in a similar role as a “potential difference-maker.”

Knox had a breakout season in 2021 with 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Wide Receiver Named Potential Cut Candidate

The New York Giants are gradually retooling their roster under new management. That could mean moving on from a 2019 draft pick who showed tremendous promise early in his career. Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus identified fourth-year wide receiver Darius Slayton as a candidate to get released or traded....
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Dianna Russini Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Telling Admission

Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
San Diego, CA
Sports
State
New York State
San Diego, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
Local
California Sports
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Struggling Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Deshaun Watson has work to do before proving he's worthy of the NFL's largest contract. On Wednesday, Cleveland.com's Twitter account posted video of the new Cleveland Browns quarterback throwing an interception during Wednesday's seven-on-seven drill in offseason OTAs. He also reportedly threw some incompletions without any pads or pass-rushers. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Steelers Cut Rookie Signing Following Short Stint

Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Gems#American Football#Bleacher Report#The New York Giants
Golf Digest

Sounds like Tom Brady dropped a big hint about his football future at The Match

The Match VI is officially a wrap. On Wednesday night at Wynn Las Vegas, four of the finest quarterbacks to ever walk the earth squared off in an all-NFL edition of the golf’s biggest exhibition. When the dust settled, the trash talk quieted, and the side bets were tallied, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers—grizzled veterans of made-for-TV golf, among other things—outlasted their AFC counterparts to take the bragging rights back to Raymond James and Lambeau respectively.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Away From Team Following Family Tragedy

The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
NFL
The Independent

Marion Barber death: Former Dallas Cowboys player found dead, aged 38

Former NFL player and Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, his team announced on Wednesday.“Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Cowboys said in their statement.Barber was found dead by police in Frisco, Texas after they carried out a welfare check at an apartment.“Frisco Police responded to a welfare concern at an apartment believed...
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Browns Player Reveals If He Still Talks With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is currently in the awkward spot where he's still a member of the Cleveland Browns but is not involved with the organization. Mayfield requested a trade earlier this offseason and is still waiting for a resolution. In the meantime, he's staying away from team activities. This afternoon, Browns...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Release Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Myles Garrett Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Very Clear

The Cleveland Browns' trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson was a controversial one given his current legal challenges. But what does Watson's new teammate, Pro Bowl pass rusher Myles Garrett, think about the situation?. Speaking to the media this week, Garrett would not comment on the allegations against Watson. But he...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Erin Andrews Jealous On Wednesday: NFL World Reacts

Erin Andrews has a pretty great gig, covering the National Football League for Fox Sports. During the season, Andrews often gets one-on-one interviews with the best players in the game. Even she was jealous of the interview she watched on Wednesday night, though. Turner Sports' Ernie Johnson got to sit...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy