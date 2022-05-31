Steven Schick moves 'onward'

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was elected on a promise of drastically reducing emissions through big improvements to biking and public transit infrastructure, but the mayor's commitment to those goals is being put to the test with a street project in Balboa Park. Plus, Gloria joined Midday Edition to discuss transit and a number of the city’s most serious and contentious issues. Next, state law says police must release shooting videos within 45 days, except under the narrowest of circumstances. But the San Diego Police Department kept videos from one shooting under wraps for two years—until now. Then, the Chula Vista Police Department has touted its new real-time operations center as the cutting-edge of policing. But a contract with Motorola Solutions to provide software for the center continues to alarm privacy advocates. And, the national debate on gun reform remains focused on access to assault rifles. But researchers say the data on legal gun ownership is scarce. Also, during the COVID pandemic, many childcare providers had to at least temporarily close their doors and two years later state data show many have not reopened. Finally, The San Diego Natural History Museum has a new permanent exhibition on display showcasing research done across the Baja California Peninsula to help conserve rare plants and animals, including California’s red-legged frogs.

