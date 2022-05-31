ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steven Schick moves 'onward'

By Julia Dixon Evans
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe La Jolla Symphony's music director and longtime UC San Diego Professor of Music Steven Schick is having a momentous few weeks. He just kicked off an ambitious multi-album recording project, called "Weather Patterns" with the release of "A Hard Rain," an album of experimental percussion music. This week,...

KPBS

5 works of art to see in San Diego in June

"Primordial Refuge," Aaron Glasson's multi-part exhibition at ICA San Diego's North campus, is his first solo museum show. The works look toward a future transformed by climate change. In one gallery space, Glasson has built an intersectional, crowd-sourced ecological reading room, complete with library furniture built from scraps and reclaimed pieces of wood.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

City Heights Street Food Festival returns after two-year pause

The second City Heights Street Food Fest will include live art, music, drinks and street food, all in the heart of the community. City Heights CDC’s economic development program manager, Sonia Jimenez, said organizers were expecting hundreds of people. “Growing up in City Heights, not having something (local). That...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

UC San Diego to open large-scale research hub on homelessness

UC San Diego will open a data hub focused exclusively on homelessness, intended to serve as a nonpartisan hub for research, education, policy and action on homelessness, it was announced today. The Homelessness Hub at UC San Diego will be under the umbrella of the university's Department of Urban Studies...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Ban on flavored-tobacco sales in San Diego signed into law

Mayor Todd Gloria signed into law Friday a bill that will stop the sale of flavored tobacco in San Diego . San Diego City Councilwomen Marni von Wilpert and Jennifer Campbell joined San Diego School Board trustees on Friday to announce the Stop Adolescent Addiction to Flavored E-Cigarettes Act was officially signed into law by Gloria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego Natural History Museum explores conservation in 'Expedition Baja'

The San Diego Natural History Museum has a new permanent exhibition on display showcasing research done across the Baja California Peninsula to help conserve rare plants and animals, including California's red-legged frogs and even some creatures believed to have been extinct. The exhibition is called 'Expedition Baja' and features work...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

3.6 magnitude earthquake strikes near Warner Springs

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck in Warner Springs, north of Julian, at 3:40 a.m. Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. People across San Diego County reported to CBS 8 in San Diego feeling the earthquake. It was centered 11.4 miles north of Julian and 17.3 miles north of San Diego County Estates.
WARNER SPRINGS, CA
KPBS

Mayor Gloria on the city's efforts to redesign streets

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has long made clear he thinks the city needs better and safer transportation options beyond cars. Recent efforts to increase bike lanes, however, have run into community pushback. The mayor said he remains committed to redesigning city streets while including the community in its plans...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

'House of Mexico' returns to Balboa Park after decades-long absense

After a decades-long absence, the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages will once again host San Diego's closest cultural and geographic neighbor. Since its founding in 1935, the Balboa Park attraction has featured cottages representing different cultures around the world. Despite being situated just on the other side of the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

KPBS Midday Edition Special: San Diego's 2022 Primary Election

With the 2022 primary election is just one week away on June 7, a KPBS Midday Edition special program looks at some of the key races in San Diego County and hears from Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes. Voting-by-mail is already underway. The last day to register to vote was...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Number of COVID-19 cases on rise in San Diego County as summer approaches

The weekly average number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County has more than tripled in the past month, the county's Health and Human Services Agency announced today. A total of 8,573 new infections were reported in the past week, compared to 8,854 last week and 7,008 the week before. On Thursday, 1,620 new infections were reported, the most since early February. Along with 11 deaths related to the virus, the county's cumulative totals have increased to 792,777 cases and 5,303 deaths.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

California lawmakers announce placeholder budget agreement

California state legislators reached the half-way point of their legislative term while negotiations on the state budget continue, and political power-plays reveal infighting in Sacramento. Then, the San Diego International Fringe Festival kicked off Thursday. Fringe runs through June 12th at multiple locations but its home base is in Balboa Park. And, On Sunday The Old Globe Theatre kicks off its Summer Shakespeare Festival with The Taming of the Shrew. KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando speaks with director Shana Cooper about the challenges of producing a 16th century comedy that many now be perceive as sexist or even misogynistic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPBS

Balboa Park street project tests San Diego's commitment to biking, transit goals

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was elected on a promise of drastically reducing emissions through big improvements to biking and public transit infrastructure, but the mayor's commitment to those goals is being put to the test with a street project in Balboa Park. Plus, Gloria joined Midday Edition to discuss transit and a number of the city’s most serious and contentious issues. Next, state law says police must release shooting videos within 45 days, except under the narrowest of circumstances. But the San Diego Police Department kept videos from one shooting under wraps for two years—until now. Then, the Chula Vista Police Department has touted its new real-time operations center as the cutting-edge of policing. But a contract with Motorola Solutions to provide software for the center continues to alarm privacy advocates. And, the national debate on gun reform remains focused on access to assault rifles. But researchers say the data on legal gun ownership is scarce. Also, during the COVID pandemic, many childcare providers had to at least temporarily close their doors and two years later state data show many have not reopened. Finally, The San Diego Natural History Museum has a new permanent exhibition on display showcasing research done across the Baja California Peninsula to help conserve rare plants and animals, including California’s red-legged frogs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California police cannot share drivers' location data out of state

A legal agreement in Northern California will have an impact on the way two police departments in San Diego County handle drivers’ location data. Activists represented by the American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday a settlement in their lawsuit against the Marin County Sheriff for sharing data collected from automated license plate readers with out-of-state and federal agencies, in violation of two state laws.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KPBS

SDSU breaks silence on rape investigation involving football players

An investigation has been underway for over seven months into the reported Oct. 16 gang rape on of an unconscious minor by members of the San Diego State University Aztecs football team. The San Diego Police Department's probe — the existence of which became public Friday morning when The Los...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

California’s Reparations Task Force report

California’s Task Force on Reparations released a 500-page report on Wednesday detailing the state’s history with racism. Meanwhile, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria discusses homelessness, mental illness and law enforcement oversight Plus, for in-home child care providers who don't own their home, skyrocketing rents make it nearly impossible to turn a profit.
CALIFORNIA STATE

