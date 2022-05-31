ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Honda's Latest Production Figures Are Troubling

By Jarryd Neves
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With an enviable reputation for reliability, it should come as no surprise that, in 2021, four of the top 25 best-selling cars in the United States bore the Honda badge. The CR-V finished in fifth place overall, with more than 361,000 Americans taking delivery of the evergreen SUV last...

Comments / 14

I am pissed off
3d ago

the auto industry will take years to recover from this and watch the prices go sky high because the average age of vehicles in the USA is getting older every day

Reply
6
Different Strokes
3d ago

I own a 2020 Honda CR-V AWD and a 2020 Toyota RAV4 AWD. The Honda is the better car easily.

Reply(1)
5
Rodney Bolton
3d ago

The chip shortage was probably planned also, they want to sell EV's.

Reply(4)
6
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Honda Reports Lowest New Car Inventory In Recent History

American Honda has released its YTD sales figure for May, showing a huge decline in sales performance from the Japanese automaker. With 435,159 unit sales from January to May 2022, American Honda records a 36 percent decline compared to the same period last year. The numbers include sales from Honda and Acura in the US.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Reveals How It Plans To Tackle The Chip Shortage

Ford has been struck by the global semiconductor chip shortage. Last month, it reported a $3.1 billion loss, primarily due to the drought and its inability to produce cars. A day before that shock announcement, Mustang production ground to a halt for a second time. Speaking at a recent Ford...
BUSINESS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

A 750-HP Ford Mustang For $9,000 Sounds Like A Killer Deal

Muscle cars are known for cheap power. That's practically their founding principle and one that runs back to the early days of the pony car. It's something the Ford Mustang GT tries to carry forward into the modern era, despite how expensive new cars are right now. American tuning company Roush would like to make your Mustang's horsepower-per-dollar ratio come up by a little, and as such has introduced a new supercharger.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

