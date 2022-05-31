UPDATE: Second driver arrested in ATV crash that left a PPSO deputy in critical condition

PPSO Makes Arrest of Second Suspect in Connection to the ATV Incident that Injured PPSO Deputy

UPDATE 6/1/2022 — On Wednesday, June 1, the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the second arrest in relation to the incident. According to PPSO, 18-year-old Kody Blanchard was arrested as the operator of the second all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in connection to the incident that injured a PPSO deputy.

According to reports, on May 31, 2022, PPSO Detectives arrested Blanchard on the charges of Reckless Operation of an Off-Road Vehicle, Flight from an Officer, Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway of Commerce, No Safety Helmet, Obedience to and Required Traffic Control Devices, General Speed Law, Vehicle License Required and Proper Equipment/Display of Plate Required.

PPSO reported that Blanchard turned himself in and confessed to operating the second ATV in the incident.

Kody Blanchard is currently confined at the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing according to reports.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Early Tuesday morning, the Woodland Bridge was shut down due to a traffic incident involving a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

According to LSP, around 2:25 a.m., PPSO deputies responded to two four-wheeled all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) operating in a reckless manner that included intentionally traveling into lanes with oncoming traffic on Woodland Highway in Belle Chasse.

Detectives say the deputy, a veteran of the force, was able to get ahead of the ATVs near the Woodland Highway Bridge but was struck by an ATV after exiting his PPSO marked unit according to reports.

The deputy that was hit is in serious condition according to a post made by PPSO on Facebook.

The operator of the ATV, identified as 18-year-old Reginald Frederick Hamilton of New Orleans, was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the incident and faces an Attempted Murder of a Police Officer charge.

Louisiana State Police is the lead in this ongoing investigation.

