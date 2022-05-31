Patty and Chippewas to face host Gators in NCAA opener

The Gators’ march to the College World Series will begin with a regional at Condron Ballpark this weekend. Florida enters as the top seed. The Gainesville regional, which was granted after UF ranked as the No. 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament last week, promises to be one of the toughest gauntlets in the nation this year. The Gators will welcome Oklahoma, Liberty and Central Michigan University to Condron Ballpark; the four teams have the highest average RPI among any grouping.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO