ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Patty and Chippewas to face host Gators in NCAA opener

Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Midland High alum Jordan Patty and his Central Michigan University baseball teammates will head south this week to compete in the Gainesville Region of the NCAA Tournament....

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators face gauntlet in Gainesville regional

The Gators’ march to the College World Series will begin with a regional at Condron Ballpark this weekend. Florida enters as the top seed. The Gainesville regional, which was granted after UF ranked as the No. 13-seed in the NCAA Tournament last week, promises to be one of the toughest gauntlets in the nation this year. The Gators will welcome Oklahoma, Liberty and Central Michigan University to Condron Ballpark; the four teams have the highest average RPI among any grouping.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Midland Daily News

Little League Roundup (June 1-2)

In AAA action on Wednesday, Fraternal Northwest's Lalonde's Market edged MacGregor State Farm 12-11. Lalonde's led 4-0 early and 9-2 later in the game before MacGregor stormed back to take an 11-9 lead into the sixth inning, but Lalonde's responded by scoring three runs in the inning. Parker Geiersbach drove in Noah MacFalda for the walkoff win.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Rousing rally: Beavers storm back, win district in walkoff

For a lot of teams, facing a five-run deficit late in a district final would be a daunting task. Daunting, that is, if that team didn't have the heart of Beaverton's softball players. Trailing Clare 8-3 entering the fifth inning of Friday's Division 3 district championship game at Meridian High School, the Beavers chipped away and scored in each of the final four innings to stun the Pioneers 9-8 in an eight-inning walkoff thriller.
BEAVERTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mid American Conference#College Baseball#Chippewas#Midland High#The Ncaa Tournament#Florida Gators#Espn#Liberty#Cmu#Mid American
Independent Florida Alligator

Dan Mullen to sell Gainesville home

Former Gators football head coach Dan Mullen listed his Gainesville house for sale April 18. It has a pending offer of $2.75 million. Mullen’s home sits in the Oakmont community, a gated neighborhood near Haile Plantation. It is just doors down from UF athletic director Scott Stricklin, who hired the coach in 2017 before Mullen parted ways with the team after an underwhelming 2021 season.
The Spun

Longtime Michigan Football Coach Has Rejoined The Program

Michigan football is reportedly bringing back a familiar and popular face to the coaching staff. According to Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News, former longtime Michigan running backs coach Fred Jackson is joining Jim Harbaugh's staff as an offensive assistant. Jackson, 71, spent 23 seasons as an assistant at UM...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Midland Daily News

Dynamic duo: Dow's Burgard, Thomas among state's top sprinters

Two record-setting Dow High track phenoms, sophomore Emma Thomas and senior Lauren Burgard, are both poised to cap an outstanding season at Saturday's track and field final at Rockford High School. Thomas has qualified for the state meet in the 400-meter dash and is also part of the Chargers' 400-meter and 1600-meter relay teams that will be competing for state honors. Burgard has established a school record in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 45.99. Both Thomas and Burgard are members of the school's record-setting 400 relay (49.77) team.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Saxophone Quartet announces upcoming June performances

Midland Saxophone Quartet has several performances scheduled throughout June in Midland. The Midland Saxophone Quartet has three upcoming performances in June in Midland. The Quartet is pleased to announce that Phil Bossenberger will join them on alto saxophone as Jon Van Regenmorter has accepted a job offer in Austin, Texas. The group will miss Van Regenmorter's skill, leadership and camaraderie, but Bossenberger is an educated musician who is willing to tolerate a group of engineers and an accountant.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Great Lakes Bay Pride to host numerous events for Pride Month

"The growth of this event, and really all of our pride month programming and our organization in general, is a real sign that people are hungry for change," Great Lakes Bay Pride Executive Director Scott Ellis said. "(They) want to make sure we are creating a welcoming environment in the Great Lakes Bay Region, because we know it makes sense.
BAY CITY, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy