40% chance of rain enters San Francisco forecast due to unusual June storm

By Amy Graff
 3 days ago
Sunny skies will bring warm weather to the Bay Area through the first half of the week, but a chance of rain enters the forecast as the weekend...

CBS News

San Francisco Bay Area jolted by earthquake; no damage reported

SAN FRANCISCO — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake gave the San Francisco Bay area an early morning wake-up call Thursday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 4:07 a.m. quake struck several miles northwest of Bay Point at a depth of 12.2 miles (19.7 kilometers). A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed, according to CBS San Francisco.
KRON4 News

4.1 earthquake shakes East Bay

(KRON) – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay 2.5 to 3.7 miles north-northwest of Bay Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake, which happened at 5:07 a.m., has been felt as far west as Burlingame on the Peninsula and San Francisco’s Ocean Beach, as far north as Fairfield and […]
natureworldnews.com

San Francisco Earthquake: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Bay Area

According to the USGS, the San Francisco Bay Area was shaken awake early Thursday by a magnitude 4.1 earthquake stated in the Geological Survey. The quake struck at 5:07 a.m., according to the USGS. The event was concentrated several miles northwest of Bay Point, California, around 21 miles northeast of Berkeley, and 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco.
CBS San Francisco

4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Pittsburg area residents awake

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake rumbled under the shores of Suisun Bay near Discovery Bay early Thursday jolting residents awake from Sacramento to Santa Cruz.According to the US Geological Survey, the temblor struck at 5:07 a.m. about 6 miles northwest of Discovery Bay. A 1.9 magnitude aftershock quickly followed.The quake was strongly felt throughout the East and North Bay. More than 1,000 residents immediately told the USGS they felt the temblor from Santa Cruz to Sacramento.As a standard precaution, BART slowed trains to examine its tracks for any damage. Elsewhere, no other immediate damage was being reported."An...
SFGate

Muni To Resume 3 Bus Routes For First Time Since Pandemic Began

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced Thursday that it will resume service next month on a handful of bus routes that have been inactive since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Muni will resume service on the 2 Sutter, 6 Haight/Parnassus and 21 Hayes routes starting July 9. The 6 Haight/Parnassus...
KRON4 News

Mask confusion at Oakland airport

OAKLAND (KRON) – Alameda County’s renewed mask mandate in light of new COVID-19 cases is less than one day old — and already travelers at the Oakland International Airport are expressing surprise the county requires them to wear masks. Jason Zulueta told KRON4 that he doesn’t “have a problem with the mandate,” but “I just […]
CBS San Francisco

Major storm front expected to send a shower to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – The Bay Area might get off easy this week, as a seven-day weather pattern expected to bring rain to 47 of the lower 48 states should only bring a short shower to the Bay Area this weekend.The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for a chance of a total of .1 inch of rain or less Saturday and Sunday.The multi-colored seven-day forecast map of the U.S. has only the lightest shade of green -- meaning the smallest amount of rainfall -- for the Bay Area.The map has deep swatches of red in the middle of the country, signifying 3-4 inches of rain forecast, surrounded by dark-to-light shades of blue representing .5 to 1.5 inches of anticipated precipitation.The most California will see is in the extreme northern coast near the Oregon border, which may see up to 1 inch of rain. Everything south of Monterey is predicted to remain dry, along with the entire state of Arizona.
KRON4 News

Air quality advisory in the North Bay

This story has been updated to include the most recent air advisory. (KRON) – There is some haziness in the sky that we are seeing in southern Napa County right now. That’s why the Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke today. In the late morning the BAAQMD […]
KRON4 News

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
San José Spotlight

Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30% during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

North Bay may get rain Saturday, forecasters say

The North Bay could be in store for just enough rain to leave the ground wet Saturday night, forecasters said. Around 0.10 inches of precipitation at most could fall late Saturday into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low 70s are...
globalcirculate.com

These Bay Area restaurants permanently closed in May 2022

Some of those long-gone businesses include Willie Bird Turkey Store & Deli in Santa Rosa and Yu-Raku in San Mateo, which first announced its closure plans in April. And while the reasons behind the decision to shutter varied, both restaurant owners made the challenging decision to close for good. “As...
