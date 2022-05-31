Watering restrictions in Southern California to begin Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Beginning Wednesday, Southern California residents will be restricted on how much they water their lawn.

The restrictions, which are aimed at helping reduce the state’s drought, are different depending on whether you’re served by the Metropolitan Water District or by LADWP.

Those served by Metropolitan Water District are restricted to watering their lawns and landscaping one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

The following are the restriction rules for customers served by LADWP:

· Customers are given two days a week for outdoor watering

· Those who live on streets that end in odd numbers do the watering on Monday and Friday

· Those who live on streets that end in even numbers do the watering on Thursdays and Sundays

· Watering between the hours of 9 A.M and 4 P.M. is banned regardless of the watering day

· Those who use sprinklers are limited to eight minutes

· Those who use water conserving nozzles are limited to 15 minutes

LADWP is also offering a rebate program. That program includes $3 per square foot of turf replacements for residential and commercial customers, as well as $500 for high-efficiency clothes washers and $250 for high-efficiency toilets.

For more information regarding the LADWP restrictions, click here .

