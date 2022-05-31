ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Watering restrictions in Southern California to begin Wednesday

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXf4x_0fvs0xcN00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Beginning Wednesday, Southern California residents will be restricted on how much they water their lawn.

The restrictions, which are aimed at helping reduce the state’s drought, are different depending on whether you’re served by the Metropolitan Water District or by LADWP.

Those served by Metropolitan Water District are restricted to watering their lawns and landscaping one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties.

The following are the restriction rules for customers served by LADWP:

·  Customers are given two days a week for outdoor watering

·  Those who live on streets that end in odd numbers do the watering on Monday and Friday

·  Those who live on streets that end in even numbers do the watering on Thursdays and Sundays

·  Watering between the hours of 9 A.M and 4 P.M. is banned regardless of the watering day

·  Those who use sprinklers are limited to eight minutes

·  Those who use water conserving nozzles are limited to 15 minutes

LADWP is also offering a rebate program. That program includes $3 per square foot of turf replacements for residential and commercial customers, as well as $500 for high-efficiency clothes washers and $250 for high-efficiency toilets.

For more information regarding the LADWP restrictions, click here .

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 16

mike
3d ago

100 bill surplus, and u are cutting peoples power at 3 pm in 90° weather bc such antiquated power lines. Now they think we will cut water consumption bc nuisance is incompetent and needs it for his thousands of acres of vineyards

Reply(4)
5
Elizabeth Johnson
3d ago

Yep, quit watering so more homes can be built. I guess the building industry is right up there with the NRA just pouring more bribery $$$ into already wealthy pockets. We all should have gone the route of politics.

Reply
2
Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Coachella Valley Water Districts Prepare for State Reduction Requirements

June 21st is the official start of summer. And already, California is in its driest year to date. “You really can’t talk about water in one specific location in California without talking about all of California when it comes to water,” Mission Springs Water District Programs and Public Affairs Manager, Marion Champion, said.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Is the Orange County Power Authority Imploding?

On April 1st, the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) debuted with much fanfare, initiating electricity service to business customers in Irvine and elsewhere. As it launched, OCPA board chairman, Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll, declared: “We’re right where we want to be!” But just two months later, by May 31st, it appears the OCPA has begun to implode.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
San Bernardino, CA
Government
KABC

The water narcs are out patrolling to be sure you aren’t watering too much.

Local Water Districts Crack Down on Violations of New Water Restrictions. (Los Angeles, CA) — As California’s tough new water rules are implemented, local water districts are cracking down on violations of the new restrictions. In the Las Virgenes water district, inspectors are increasing patrols to find anyone who may be unknowingly — or knowingly — violating the new rules. Yesterday as the rules took effect, the water district began installing new flow restriction devices that reduce the flow of water. Those devices are only being used on homes that have used 150 percent of their water budget and have not answered calls or responded to fines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water District#Lawns#Swp
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

A small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported just after 5 a.m. It was centered in El Segundo, about 20 miles southwest of downtown LA. Light shaking was reported in nearby communities, including Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Local water district installing flow restriction devices on water wasters

More than 6 million people are now under tough new water rules, as California's devastating drought drags on, and at least some water districts are already starting to enforce their new guidelines. RELATED: Watering restrictions go into effect throughout Los Angeles The hunt is on for water wasters in the Las Virgenes water district. "We're being impacted in such a higher degree," Steven Baird, with the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, said. Every drop of water in the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District travels 400 miles to residents' faucets, so officials have amped up patrols for those who might be unwittingly or uncaringly wasting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Saurabh

The cheapest steakhouses to visit in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is known for having affordable food options, so no matter where you are, you will never be too far from a cheap but delicious establishment serving budget-friendly meals. The history of Los Angeles steakhouses is extensive, and the genre continues to grow and evolve along with the city.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
thecorsaironline.com

Laguna Nigel Goes Up In Flames

The Orange County Fire Authority and surrounding fire departments responded to a small brushfire that started around 2:45 pm on May 14, 2022 in Laguna Nigel, California. The fire quickly spread uphill towards Coronado Pointe where the fire found even more fuel. As of Tuesday, May 17, the fire was contained after the destruction of 20 homes and damage to 11 others. The fire burned a total of 200 acres. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at but residents have filed a lawsuit against SoCal Edison after they released a brief statement that indicating that grid activity was detected was near the area where the fire started. The fire season is beginning and expected to be even more destructive this year because of extreme drought conditions in much of California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Orange County expands underground water program to ease effects of draught

Officials plan to expand Orange County's groundwater replenishment system in hopes it will continue to stave off the effects of a historic drought for a majority of the region's residents.This means another 300,000 residents, on top of the 2.5 million already accessing it, will be getting treated wastewater, which many say is a cheaper alternative to imported water and a reason why the region is not facing severe water restrictions.The process begins with bubbling wastewater that is purified through a three-step process at the Groundwater Replenishment System plant in Fountain Valley. "The first step is that the Orange County Sanitation District...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning today and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens of […]
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy