Suspicious fire closes Elmwood WalMart

The Elmwood Walmart is closed until further notice after a fire Monday night. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and federal BATF are investigating.

Video posted to social media shows flames surrounding what appears to be clothing display.

Bruh people do too much 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ The purse section at Walmart!! 😩😩😩 Posted by Christian Wells Brashears on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The fire happened around 9:45 p.m. Fire fighters were able to quickly put it out.

A parish spokesperson told WWL-TV there was significant damage to the store, and it is closed for repairs.