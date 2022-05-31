ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices continue to rise for upstate New York

By Hailie Higgins
 3 days ago

Gas prices continue to inch upwards each week, both nationally and locally.

According to a report from AAA , prices are up one cent from last week in Rochester, Ithica, and Watertown.

While change is incremental from week to week, AAA reports the national average sitting at $4.65 per gallon, up from $3.05 per gallon this time last year.

Why are gas prices rising, and will they go down?

AAA reports that a typical year sees prices peaking around memorial day, with a gentle decline in price into the fall.

However, this price decrease is dependent on a variety of factors, such as oil prices, geopolitical events, and demand.

Although costs aren’t in the hands of the consumers, fuel consumption is — AAA recommends mapping routes and avoiding peak traffic hours when possible.

Twin Tiers Gas Prices

Additionally, they encourage motorists to keep their tire pressure high, and the junk in their trunk low. Removing unnecessary weight from your car’s load helps you go farther per gallon, as does maintaining tire pressure at the recommended levels.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Over 3,000 without power near Hector, Lodi

HECTOR, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of people were without power in Schuyler, Seneca and Tompkins Counties Friday afternoon. NYSEG reported that 2,533 customers were without power in Schuyler County as of 2:20 p.m on June 3. Additionally, 813 were without power in Seneca County and 355 in Tompkins. The total number of customers experiencing the […]
HECTOR, NY
