Gas prices continue to rise for upstate New York

Gas prices continue to inch upwards each week, both nationally and locally.

According to a report from AAA , prices are up one cent from last week in Rochester, Ithica, and Watertown.

While change is incremental from week to week, AAA reports the national average sitting at $4.65 per gallon, up from $3.05 per gallon this time last year.

AAA reports that a typical year sees prices peaking around memorial day, with a gentle decline in price into the fall.

However, this price decrease is dependent on a variety of factors, such as oil prices, geopolitical events, and demand.

Although costs aren’t in the hands of the consumers, fuel consumption is — AAA recommends mapping routes and avoiding peak traffic hours when possible.

Additionally, they encourage motorists to keep their tire pressure high, and the junk in their trunk low. Removing unnecessary weight from your car’s load helps you go farther per gallon, as does maintaining tire pressure at the recommended levels.

