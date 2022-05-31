ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Brooke Baldwin: TV news companies view mass shootings as ‘ratings-generating revenue sources’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43q9xP_0fvs0Xrb00

( The Hill ) — Former CNN anchor and reporter Brooke Baldwin is expressing concern at what she described as a trend of television news companies to quickly decamp from coverage of mass shootings days after the tragedies take place.

Leading executives at major cable newsrooms, Baldwin suggests in a piece published in The Atlantic on Tuesday, are driven by ratings and revenue figures rather than news value and empathy for victims when they decide how long and to what extent mass shootings and their aftermath should be covered.

“After a week or 10 days, the outraged public grows tired of hearing about the carnage, loss, and inaction,” Baldwin writes in the piece headlined “Don’t Let the Cameras Turn Away.” “The audience starts to drop off. The ratings dip. And networks worry about their bottom line. And while the journalists in the field have compassion for the victims of these tragic stories, their bosses at the networks treat the news as ratings-generating revenue sources. No ratings? Less coverage. It’s as simple as that.”

Nearly every major news outlet in the country has been heavily focused on the recent shooting an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a teenage gunman killed 19 children and two adults.

Several family members have granted extensive and at times emotional interviews to the various outlets on the ground in Uvalde, with a father of one young victim breaking down in tears as he described how he learned of her death. That interview with CNN was widely shared across social media and replayed across the various networks.

Border Patrol agent recalls rushing Texas school in effort to save wife, daughter

At the same time, the incident in Uvalde has renewed a national conversation about gun control, school safety and police preparedness for mass killing events. The Department of Justice is investigating the police response to the shooting after local law enforcement has given conflicting accounts of how police and federal authorities handled the situation.

“The conversation has already turned to politics, as some pundits urge a focus on mental health and others on guns,” Baldwin wrote. “Some journalists will try to hold our elected representatives’ feet to the fire. A segment or two will go viral. Americans will share their outrage on social media. And then another story will break next week, and the news cycle will move on.”

Baldwin, who worked at CNN for more than a decade, recalled her experience covering several mass shooting while with the network, including at Virginia Tech, Las Vegas and Parkland, Fla.

Baldwin left CNN last year, saying at the time she had made the decision so she could be “the bravest version of herself.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

State Rep. Kam Buckner introduces plan to quell city violence

Mayoral candidate State Rep. Kam Buckner (D) IL-26th joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how his plan to create an internet intelligence unit to combat crimes planned online and revising entrance requirements to recruit more police will help solve the city’s problem with crime. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on […]
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

CNN’s New Chief Says ‘Breaking News’ Banner Is Overused

In a memo sent to staffers Thursday, the news outlet’s new chief indicated he felt the too-frequent use of “breaking news” graphics on air had rendered the technique useless, and vowed CNN would scale back use of the phrase on screen. In doing so, CNN will tamp down use of a tactic that has become all but ubiquitous in the realm of cable news.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Popculture

NBC Cancels Several Shows

The peacock has spoken. Several NBC shows were shown out the door on Thursday, and will not be coming back for another season. Two sitcoms were canceled, as well as a drama, this week, including one show headlined by the longest-tenured Saturday Night Live cast member. NBC renewed several other shows though, so there will be some carryover in fall 2022.
TV SERIES
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
AdWeek

CNN Begins Laying Off CNN+ Staffers Following Shutdown

A little more than a month after Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was pulling the plug on CNN+, CNN began laying off affected staffers today, multiple sources told TVNewser. It is unclear how many people are affected in total, but approximately 23 staffers in CNN’s Hudson Yards offices were told...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Baldwin
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares heartbreaking new images following Texas school shooting

It has been a difficult week of reporting for ABC's David Muir, who continues to deliver the tough news to his dedicated viewers each night. The journalist had another hard task to take on for the latest installment of World News Tonight, sharing the new images coming in from the funeral for the victims of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Shooting#Mass Shootings#Television News#Violent Crime#Cnn
CBS Chicago

Statue commemorating victims of 1958 Our Lady of Angels fire returned to site of school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- December of this year will mark 64 years since a horrific fire at Our Lady of Angels school that killed 92 students and three nuns. But for the loved ones of the victims, the grief is still strong. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, a piece of history honoring the victims is now back in its rightful place. The heartbreaking fire on Dec. 1, 1958, heavily damaged the school, at 909 N. Avers Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood It began at the foot of a stairwell, raced up the stairwell and through...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Fox News Tops May Cable News Ratings As ‘The Five’ Ranks No. 1 In Total Viewers

Click here to read the full article. Fox News’ audience continued to grow in May while its main cable news rivals saw viewership declines. The network drew 2.27 million total viewers in primetime, up 4% from May, 2021. MSNBC averaged 1.02 million, down 32%, while CNN averaged 660,000, down 28%. In the 25-54 demographic, Fox News topped with an average of 351,000 viewers, compared to 150,000 for CNN and 105,000 for MSNBC. The figures are from Nielsen and were released by Fox News. In total day, Fox News averaged 1.46 million, up 23%. MSNBC posted 634,000, down 24%, and CNN averaged 500,000, down...
NFL
Daily Mail

CBS Evening News host Norah O'Donnell saw her pay 'slashed in half to $3.8M' in latest contract after execs 'tried to lowball her so she'd quit'

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell has reportedly seen her pay package slashed by more than half amid cost-cutting at the ratings-bedeviled network. In April, following reports that she could be replaced, O'Donnell re-signed with CBS News for $3.8 million a year, down from her previous $8 million package, sources told the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, spotted at train station in Geneva

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for helping locating a missing elderly man. Kevin Atoji-Walker, 76, was spotted at the train station in Geneva, Illinois, Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and and weighs 190 pounds. Atoji-Walker has blue eyes and gray hair and a light complexion. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chicago Police Area 3 SVU at (312)744-8266.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy