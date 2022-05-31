Honoring and defining ‘them’

Veteran Nikie Carter reflects on her service. Carter served in Air Force from 1994-1997 and the Army Reserve from 2001-2003.

South Granville's JROTC presented the Colors at the event.

Bert and Valerie Heath brought their grandson, Bowan, to the Memorial Day event. This is the first year the Heath's have attended the event in Butner.

Creedmoor Mayor Bobby Wheeler was joined at the Memorial Day event by Commissioner Georgana Kicinski, Mary Willis Bode, candidate for NC Senate and Commissioner Ed Gleason.

Florence Gupton, right, shares a laugh with friends Buck and Margeaux.

Several heroes swap stories before the start of the Memorial Day event.

Korean War veteran John Wimbush, left, speaks with Butner Mayor Terry Turner after the event.

Butner residents turn out to remember those that have served.

Mayor Terry Turner, center, and members of South Granville's JROTC, lay a wreath in memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

John Turner, founder of Veterans Life Center in Butner, addresses those attending the Memorial Day event in Butner.

Benjamin Wright, a resident at the Veterans Life Center, introduces keynote speaker John Turner.

BUTNER — Nearly 100 people, many veterans, gathered at Gazebo Park May 30 to honor fallen heroes during the annual Memorial Day celebration.

Benjamin Wright, a current resident of the Veterans Life Center, introduced keynote speaker John Turner, executive director of the VLC.

Turner spoke about Wright’s success since coming to the VLC.

Wright, a homeless veteran a year ago, organized a contest at Wake Technical Community College that 190 people entered for an entrepreneurship pitch program. Wright was awarded a $10,000 grant for a third place finish.

Memorial Day is a day to honor “them and they” who sacrificed everything for our freedoms, Turner said.

“It is difficult to put a face on they and them, as 1.3 million Americans have lost their lives in war,” he said. “There have been one million Americans that have lost their lives to COVID.” Turner spoke of Corporal Alexander York, who wanted to be a firefighter, but ultimately joined the military after 9/11. Turner said he had the honor of serving with York, had the honor of patrolling with him and had the honor of carrying his casket onto a plane in Baghdad.

“I don’t think I will ever forget Corporal Alexander York. His is one of the 1.3 million,” he said. “All of the others that gave their lives, 8,000 to form the United States to break away from England, the Civil War, the deadliest war, World War I and World War II. The men of Bedford, Virginia, on D-Day lost more men than any other county or city in America.”

Turner said today should be about honoring their service and honoring their sacrifice.

“I want all Americans to honor ‘them,’ he said. “We honor them by living our lives.”

Turner went on to say that everyone is here because someone made the sacrifice so we can be here in America.

“Sometimes, we just sit here today in America and shake our head, because everybody wants to be right. Everyone wants to prove that they did something,” he said. As we go home today and talk about honoring ‘them,’ let’s not judge our neighbor but embrace them.

“How about we return the America where no one cares who you voted for in the last election, but cares how you treated one another. That is the America that I love, that is the America I served,” Turner said.

“When we were in Iraq, we did not have a R or D or Libertarian or unaffiliated on our uniform, we had an American flag. So, as we go home today, let’s remember we are Americans.

1.3 million Americans laid down their lives so that flag still waves today. Please honor their sacrifice,” Turner said.

The ceremony closed with Mayor Terry Turner and members of the South Granville High School JROTC placing a wreath at the Soldier’s Memorial in the park.