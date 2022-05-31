ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

“A picnic for All Ya’ll” pride event to be held June 5

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbItH_0fvs0SRy00

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pride month kicks off on June 1, and in the first week of June, the celebrations begin at Crescent Park’s Mandeville Wharf.

A Picnic for All Y’all will take place Sunday, June 5 with food trucks, family activities, community organizations tabling, and entertainment by Vanessa Carr Kennedy, New Orleans Skate School, Anais St. John, and a drag show.

To learn more about the event click here.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Mandeville, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Mandeville, LA
Mandeville, LA
Lifestyle
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Mandeville, LA
Sports
WDSU

Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#New Orleans Skate School#Wgno News App
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
culinarybackstreets.com

R&O’s: The Power of the Po’boy

When longtime locals discuss contenders for “best all-around po’boy shop in all of New Orleans,” R&O’s is usually an integral part of the conversation. Fans of the stalwart seafood house located a literal stone’s throw from Lake Pontchartrain will wax poetic about a wide variety of the menu’s delectable standouts – Italian salads studded with tangy chopped giardiniera, oversized stuffed artichokes, seasonal boiled seafoods – before they even start talking po’boys.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Two PACE clients reach 101 milestone

Archdiocese of New Orleans (CCANO), recently celebrated their 101st birthdays. First was Dorothy “Dot” Henderson Booker, right photo, center wearing crown, who celebrated her centennial-plus birthday on April 11 with family and friends gathered at the Shirley Benson Landry PACE in New Orleans. She is a lifelong jazz fan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

'Aunt Beedy got murdered - then everything just froze'

Wednesday evening, Tremé let the brass do the talking. Young Fellaz Brass Band led a second line through the streets of the neighborhood in honor of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood. The beloved grandmother was killed Tuesday afternoon after a high school graduation ceremony in New Orleans. “A second line is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: If New Orleans isn't safe, nothing else will matter

Life was getting good in New Orleans for my family once again. Pandemic restrictions had been eased, and the city was regaining its wonderful, peerless dynamism. My daughter was about to graduate from an excellent public charter high school, and my young son had been placed in our second choice for his kindergarten year schooling on the Orleans Parish schools’ common application. My street was at last due to receive a badly-needed reconstruction, and I was heartened to read recently of the revised agreement to fund the new Entergy substation at the S&WB’s Carrollton plant.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy