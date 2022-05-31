“A picnic for All Ya’ll” pride event to be held June 5

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pride month kicks off on June 1, and in the first week of June, the celebrations begin at Crescent Park’s Mandeville Wharf.

A Picnic for All Y’all will take place Sunday, June 5 with food trucks, family activities, community organizations tabling, and entertainment by Vanessa Carr Kennedy, New Orleans Skate School, Anais St. John, and a drag show.

To learn more about the event click here.

