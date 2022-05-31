ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Police: Lafayette, Indiana officers found fully automatic handgun in felon's car

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wrx2b_0fvs0QgW00

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Walter O. Stegall seemed nervous to a Lafayette police officer who was stopped at a gas station about 12:30 p.m. Saturday on Sagamore Parkway and Indiana 38, police said.

The officer followed Stegall after he and a woman drove away from the gas station, police said.

Stegall drove to Cambridge Estates apartments, then bolted from the parked car, according to police.

Officers chased Stegall, 24, of Chicago, and apprehended him, police said.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff: Threats to Wea Ridge Middle School not credible

Inside the car Stegall was driving, police found a Glock 23 — 40-caliber handgun — that had a selector switch which allowed the pistol to fire automatic or semiautomatic, which is illegal without a proper federal license to possess a machine gun.

Police jailed Stegall on suspicion of possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, false identity statement, resisting law enforcement, and criminal confinement.

Stegall remained incarcerated on Tuesday in lieu of bond, according to online jail records.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Police: Lafayette, Indiana officers found fully automatic handgun in felon's car

Comments / 5

Locke Demosthenes
3d ago

Clearly this is a false news report. Our mayor has assured us many times that we do not have a problem with criminals coming to Lafayette from Chicago.

Reply
4
Nkdt648
3d ago

why will INDIANA ! NOT STOP THIS GARBAGE AT OUR STATE BORDERS ! ITS NOW TO A PLACE were going to need check stations at all crossings like the (better than) the countrys borders !

Reply(1)
3
Related
KCJJ

Dispute over illegally-parked car leads to arrest of Indiana man

A dispute over an illegally-parked car in Iowa City has led to the arrest of an Indiana man. Iowa City Police were called to a fight in progress just after 5pm Tuesday on the 600 block of South Dubuque Street. One person told arriving officers that he had been taking a photo of an illegally-parked car when 30-year-old Terrence Lynch of Indianapolis approached and attacked him. Lynch allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the face, even after the man fell to the ground. The victim fought back by punching Lynch in the face after Lynch reportedly grabbed the man around the neck. A third party was able to separate the two.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX59

9-month-old boxer goes missing overnight from Muncie dog boarding facility

MUNCIE, Ind. – Melissa Davis and Patrick Carroll thought their trip to West Virginia was going to be a good one. That’s until they received a call from Lauren, owner of Wagglebottoms, animal boarding facility in Muncie, that their nine-month-old purebred boxer, Harley, was missing. The couple dropped Harley off at Wagglebottoms around 2:40 p.m. […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

Kokomo PD using new tool to get community to help with tips on violent crime

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department, concerned about a recent increase in shootings, is asking the public to join the fight to curb violent crime. "We are realistic enough to understand that no one wants to 'get involved,' but the only other option for a community is to sit back and allow violent crime to happen," said Police Chief Douglas Stout in a statement to 13News.
KOKOMO, IN
Huron Daily Tribune

Two Indiana men bound to Circuit Court on drug, firearm charges

Two Beech Grove, Indiana men charged with multiple firearm and drug crimes were recently bound to Midland’s 42nd Circuit Court. About 330 miles northeast of their home, Paul Grimes, 37, and Andrew Baker, 20, are each facing several charges in connection with a police chase on April 21 along US-10. Both remain lodged in the Midland County Jail and both waived their May 24 preliminary examination in 75th District Court. No court dates are yet set for the pair in Circuit Court.
MIDLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
WTHR

Columbus man arrested in pharmacy burglary

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday in connection to a burglary that happened at a pharmacy. On May 31, police responded to a report of a burglary at Centerstone Pharmacy at 720 N. Marr Road, near 10th Street. Detectives learned the suspect stole medication and an undisclosed amount of money.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

State Police arrest 2 in Anderson after finding drugs in SUV

ANDERSON, Ind. — State Police arrested an Anderson man and woman on drug charges after a traffic stop early Thursday, and the man added to his potential charges by trying to flee during the arrest. According to State Police, Justin Alfred Haynie, 37, gave a trooper a false name...
ANDERSON, IN
WNDU

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police say a driver of a semi has been arrested after being involved in a six-vehicle crash that resulted in two deaths Wednesday afternoon on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened around 3 p.m. in the area of mile marker 71. Indiana State...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Convicted Felon#False Identity#Cambridge Estates#Wea Ridge Middle School#Ronwilkins2
The Exponent

Lafayette man faces 16 charges after videos surface

A 21-year-old Lafayette man was reportedly seen on videos posted to Facebook lifting an infant by the neck and striking a white woman with closed fists, prompting a criminal case. Law enforcement officers were dispatched Wednesday night to check the well-being of the 6-month-old infant, according to a probable cause...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Two people face charges after botched burglary

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two people face charges after a botched burglary in Lafayette last week. According to police, Mary Beth Rardon and Michael Bender were arrested after the break-in at an apartment complex on North 11th Street. Police said Bender was seen going through a window into the...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – Car Crash Kills Bloomington Man

A Bloomington man has been killed in a single-car accident in Hendricks County. Police say 22-year-old Devontia Harper-Owings was westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when the car went off the road. Authorities believe Harper-Owings overcorrected the car causing it to cross the median and...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Greene County woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Linton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kendra Odle, a 61 year old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt or a red and black flannel shirt. Kendra...
LINTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Arrested after Shooting Stepson

Indiana Man Arrested after Shooting StepsonIndiana Mugshot. A man in Indiana has been arrested after allegedly shooting his stepson during a Memorial Day argument. John Gregory Hughes was with his family in Muncie when an argument broke out regarding an open back door.
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

No turn signal in New Castle turns into meth bust

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Trooper who stopped a car for not using a turn signal ended up arresting three people on meth charges Wednesday night, according to a police media release. The trooper, operating out of the state police’s Pendleton Post, saw a 2005 Chevrolet...
NEW CASTLE, IN
The Exponent

West Lafayette woman charged with battery on child

A 32-year-old West Lafayette woman has been charged with battery on a person less than 14 years old, a Level 6 felony, for an incident reported nearly a year ago. Briana L. Seeger of the 2800 block of Wyndham Court was caring for a child less than 8 years old on June 25, 2021, when she reportedly struck the child "with a belt multiple times as (the child) cried," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

2 dead, 5 hospitalized in Indiana Toll Road pileup crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say two people have died and five others have been hospitalized after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road involving five passenger vehicles and a semitrailer. Police say the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday just west of South Bend and closed all...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WISH-TV

2 doctors to evaluate teen charged with killing Indiana girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The judge presiding over the murder trial of a 15-year-old charged with killing a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl has ruled that two doctors will conduct psychological examinations to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Sanford issued...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

958
Followers
1K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy