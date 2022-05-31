ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays’ Tiedemann Cracks MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects

By Ethan Diamandas
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWvVf_0fvs0OAI00

Ricky Tiedemann joins Gabriel Moreno, Orelvis Martinez, and Jordan Groshans in the latest prospect list.

Gabriel Moreno isn’t the only Blue Jays prospect surging up leaderboards.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Blue Jays left-handed pitcher Ricky Tiedemann cracked MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects List Tuesday, sliding in at exactly No. 100.

A third-round pick by Toronto out of Golden West College in the 2021 amateur draft, the 19-year-old has rapidly become one of the Jays’ most tantalizing young talents.

Since joining the Jays organization, Tiedemann has ramped his fastball up to around 96 mph, which when coupled with a devastating slider, gives the 6-foot-4 hurler perhaps the deadliest arsenal in Toronto’s minor-league ranks.

"I don't know that I've seen anybody that's this good at this level," Dunedin pitching coach Drew Hayes told Inside The Blue Jays earlier this year.

Tiedemann began the year at Low A Dunedin, where he dominated his first six starts, allowing only six runs while striking out 49 batters in just 30 innings. His performance was so exceptional that he earned a promotion to High A Vancouver shortly thereafter. The left-hander has continued his tear through two starts with the Canadians—through 9.2 innings, Tiedemann has allowed one earned run and struck out 13.

As Tiedemann continues to ace every challenge he’s presented with, there are still areas that need improvement in his game. He’s been moderately prone to command flare-ups and is still ironing out his third pitch, the changeup, which he’ll need at higher minor-league levels.

Still, as the Blue Jays build Tiedemann up, they love what they’ve seen from him so far.

“He has the stuff to compete right now in the major leagues," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said recently . "It's a matter of just being really consistent with it and building a full workload."

In the latest Pipeline rankings, Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno remains at No. 4; Orelvis Martinez is at 31, and Jordan Groshans is at 74.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead. Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs. Houston is 31-18 overall and...
OAKLAND, CA
FOX Sports

Kody Clemens hitless in MLB debut, Tigers split with Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Atkins
Person
Jordan Groshans
FOX Sports

Mets play the Dodgers after Nido's 4-hit game

LINE: Dodgers -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Los Angeles Dodgers after Tomas Nido had four hits on Wednesday in a 5-0 win over the Nationals. Los Angeles has a 15-8 record at home and a 33-17 record overall....
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Blue Jays#Orelvis#Golden West College#Low A Dunedin#High A Vancouver#Canadians
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
243
Followers
342
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy