Waukesha-based engineering and manufacturing company Husco has been awarded a $113 million contract with a North American automaker to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The $113 million will be paid over multiple years with the unnamed company is the largest in Husco's 76-year history. Husco will develop and produce a new engine management system for the automaker.

Austin Ramirez, chief executive officer of Husco, said the company has been a leader in developing hydraulic and electro-mechanical control systems for gasoline and diesel-fueled vehicles.

Husco serves as a tier-one supplier to many of the top global automakers including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Subaru.

“While our business is becoming increasingly tied to the electric vehicle market, internal combustion engine applications will remain a critical component of the global automotive market for the foreseeable future," Ramirez said. "Through smart innovation and intelligent risk taking, we continue to support our partners in our shared goal of making engines cleaner and more efficient."

Called “TruCrank,” the new technology enables a significant improvement in fuel efficiency and corresponding reduction in vehicle emissions by maximizing power output with the lowest possible fuel consumption.

To support the project, the company plans to invest $15 million in new capital equipment.

Husco will begin production in 2025 and plans to hire more than 50 new engineering, manufacturing and business positions. The company is currently recruiting at husco.com/careers.

Corrinne Hess can be reached at chess@gannett.com . Follow her @corrihess

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Husco signs $113 million, multi-year contract with North American automaker, the largest in company history