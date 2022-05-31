ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husco signs $113 million, multi-year contract with North American automaker, the largest in company history

Waukesha-based engineering and manufacturing company Husco has been awarded a $113 million contract with a North American automaker to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

The $113 million will be paid over multiple years with the unnamed company is the largest in Husco's 76-year history. Husco will develop and produce a new engine management system for the automaker.

Austin Ramirez, chief executive officer of Husco, said the company has been a leader in developing hydraulic and electro-mechanical control systems for gasoline and diesel-fueled vehicles.

Husco serves as a tier-one supplier to many of the top global automakers including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Subaru.

“While our business is becoming increasingly tied to the electric vehicle market, internal combustion engine applications will remain a critical component of the global automotive market for the foreseeable future," Ramirez said. "Through smart innovation and intelligent risk taking, we continue to support our partners in our shared goal of making engines cleaner and more efficient."

More: Wisconsin companies started to return manufacturing to the U.S. during pandemic, war in Ukraine reinforces that move

More: Fast-growing Milwaukee Tool is adding 1,000 state jobs in the next three years as it ramps up technologies used by workers in skilled trades

Called “TruCrank,” the new technology enables a significant improvement in fuel efficiency and corresponding reduction in vehicle emissions by maximizing power output with the lowest possible fuel consumption.

To support the project, the company plans to invest $15 million in new capital equipment.

Husco will begin production in 2025 and plans to hire more than 50 new engineering, manufacturing and business positions. The company is currently recruiting at husco.com/careers.

Corrinne Hess can be reached at chess@gannett.com . Follow her @corrihess

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Husco signs $113 million, multi-year contract with North American automaker, the largest in company history

International Business Times

Ford To Invest $3.7 Billion For Production Of EVs, Gas-powered Vehicles

Ford Motor Co on Thursday said it will invest $3.7 billion in assembly plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri for production of both electric and gasoline-powered vehicles. Ford, whose shares were up 2.4% in afternoon trading, said $2.3 billion of the total investment will be spent on EVs, part of the $50 billion in EV spending through 2026 it had previously outlined.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Tesla reveals new battery design that could last 100 years

Researchers at Tesla have unveiled a design for a new electric vehicle battery that could last up to 100 years before needing to be replaced.The Tesla Advanced Battery Research division, which formed in 2016, partnered with Dalhousie University in Canada to come up with a nickel-based battery that offers far greater longevity compared to batteries currently used in electric vehicles.Tesla currently manufactures and uses a type of lithium-ion battery called lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which offers high energy density that allows a longer ranger between charges.The nickel-based alternative described by the researchers is theoretically able to overcome the energy density...
CARS
TheStreet

GM Makes a Surprise and Bold Decision to Revive Its 'Tesla Killer'

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report has just launched a real revolution in the electric vehicle market. The legacy automaker is taking its rivals by surprise in the hope of turning the entire industry upside down and getting into the mano a mano battle that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report are currently engaged in. And GM is making the move to conquer consumers fond of electric vehicles at a time when prices gasoline at the pump are breaking records.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor (F.N) manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

General Motors Wants Fleet Customers To Buy EVs, Not ICE

After announcing in mid-February that it had racked up some 110,000 orders for the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup, General Motors has now reportedly added almost as many reservations from fleet buyers, and companies are now past the stage where they were doing research and testing the waters - they have decided that they can go fully-electric with their next order of work trucks.
ECONOMY
