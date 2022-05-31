ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

New riverfront restaurant will feature 'upscale, inviting atmosphere,' huge patio and seasonal ingredients

By Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

The new riverfront restaurant with a large patio coming to the River 1 work-live development in Milwaukee's Harbor District will be called The Bridgewater Modern Grill, Benson’s Restaurant Group announced Tuesday.

It's a joint project between Benson's Restaurant Group, which operates AJ Bombers, Onesto, Smoke Shack and Blue Bat Kitchen, and Becher Development, the Michels Corp.-led developer of the site at South First and West Becher streets, according to a previous Journal Sentinel report .

The Bridgewater is being constructed beneath recently completed apartments, called Tribute, on the east side of the River 1 campus.

The restaurant "will offer an experience unlike any other in the area" and have an "upscale, inviting atmosphere," David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group, said in Tuesday's announcement.

In the kitchen, "carefully selected" seasonal ingredients will be prepared on a custom, oak-fed Jade grill and finished with modern touches, according to the restaurant group. The restaurant will boast a "robust" wine program as well.

The interior of the space will have seating for more than 165 people and offer a variety of seating options, including dining, bar and booths with visibility to the kitchen. There will also be a private dining area for events that can seat 30.

The restaurant's outdoor area overlooks the Kinnickinnic River and will feature a 245-foot-long riverside patio with soft seating, fire tables, cocktail service and a 1,300-square-foot lawn, the news release said. The space will be heated for three-season use, have an indoor/outdoor bar and seat 80.

There will be access to the public Riverwalk and 10 boat slips for drive-up service.

"With the combination of indoor/outdoor dining, there is space for everyone — whether celebrating an engagement or graduation, or just looking for a place to grab good food or a drink on the river," Marcus said in the news release.

More: Milwaukee's inner harbor area is becoming way more accessible to the public. That's a key part of the city's emerging Harbor District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y4WmG_0fvs0LW700

The restaurant group is working with RINKA Architecture on the space's design to make it "the coolest spot on the river," the news release said.

The Bridgewater plans to make its debut in early fall.

The apartment building in which the restaurant will be located on the ground level still has more commercial space on the street level, according to a previous Journal Sentinel report . Initial plans also called for a café, but no plans for that have been announced. The development's plans also include a Marriott-branded hotel with about 100 rooms.

Contact Hannah Kirby at hannah.kirby@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @HannahHopeKirby .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

Sign up for our Dish newsletter to get food and dining news delivered to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: New riverfront restaurant will feature 'upscale, inviting atmosphere,' huge patio and seasonal ingredients

Comments / 0

Related
On Milwaukee

Food truck faves: Clean Cruisine

Love food trucks? So do we! So much so that OnMilwaukee partnered with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. to bring MKE Food Truck Fest to Henry Maier Festival Park in July. Find out more here If you’re looking for health(ier) comfort food style fare, Clean Cruisine has your number. Just look for the eye-catching bright pink and green truck, where you’ll find an ever-changing menu of gluten-free and keto-friendly cuisine.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Festival Foods announces opening date in Hartford, WI

June 3, 2022 – Hartford, WI – After purchasing the property in December 2020 Festival Foods, 1275 Bell Avenue, is finally announcing its opening date. It was December 28, 2020 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about the sale of the property to Festival Foods. Both parcels sold to...
HARTFORD, WI
milwaukeemag.com

34 Events to Add to Your Summer Bucket List

Pull out your calendar – the next three months are jam-packed with summer fun. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. June. 1. Bay View Gallery Night. This event...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Camp Bar to replace Rupena's at Wisconsin State Fair. What to expect from both businesses.

For 49 years, Rupena's has been a staple at the Wisconsin State Fair, holding the intersection of Central Avenue and Center Street in the heart of the fairgrounds. Fairgoers were accustomed to a variety of popular menu items, perhaps most notably the Rupena's Hungarian sandwich. 2021 was the last year for the grocery store, which still maintains its location at 7641 Beloit Road, but the Central Mall building will soon feature another Milwaukee favorite, Camp Bar.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee

New Public Museum site work officially begins next week

When demolition of one of three existing buildings begins on Tuesday morning, work on the site of the future Milwaukee Public Museum will have officially begun. The first building to come down is located at 1340 N. 6th St., on the north side of the site at 6th and Vliet Streets. That 32,000-square-foot structure is a long, low – and vacant – commercial structure built in 1969.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Restaurant Group#Riverfront#Good Food#Design#Food Drink#Aj Bombers#Onesto#Smoke Shack#Blue Bat Kitchen#Becher Development#Michels#Journal Sentinel
milwaukeeadmirals.com

Garage Sale Dates Set

Milwaukee, WI—Mark your calendars! The Admirals annual Garage Sale will take place on Tuesday, June 28 and Wednesday June 29 at Panther Arena. The garage sale will feature game-worn jerseys, new and game-used sticks, and other game-used equipment all priced significantly below retail value. In addition, Admirals merchandise will be available at a discounted rate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Check Out These Local Water Ski Teams

The team will perform 15 shows this season on select Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at Okauchee Lake and Thursdays at 7 p.m. at Fowler Park. They will also participate in additional road shows and tournaments throughout the summer. Their final show of the year will be September 1. 2. Muskego...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
midwestliving.com

8 Milwaukee Festivals to Visit This Summer

Known nationwide as the "City of Festivals," Milwaukee knows how to throw a party…or 12. After the last few years of pandemic-related cancellations, Milwaukee's live summer festival schedule is expected to be one of the most joyous on record. Revel in the sunshine at one or all of these festival favorites with your Milwaukee fam this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things To Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: June 3-5

Art lovers can watch brand new creations come to life in real time at the ART 64, a bracket-style live painting tournament. Attendees will be able to stroll through the Village of Tosa to find 64 artists painting their newest masterpieces and vote for their favorites. The competition runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday and from 3:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The tournament also features live music and food from local restaurants.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
921K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy