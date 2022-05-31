ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne, PA

Report: 3,277 traffic violations over Memorial Day weekend

By Justin Glowacki
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Troopers from Troop N released a report of crashes, arrests, and other citations from this past Memorial Day Weekend on Tuesday.

Troop N covers Luzerne, Columbia, Carbon, and Monroe counties, and the report states they arrested 63 people for driving under the influence.

Of the 43 crashes that happened over the weekend, troopers say their investigations found five of them involved alcohol.

The report says they issued 3,277 traffic violations over Memorial Day weekend. 963 of these violations were speeding tickets, 107 were child passenger seat violations, and 154 of them were seat belt violations. Officials say 2,053 of the citations were for other violations.

Besides traffic violations, troopers also say they also made 49 self-initiated criminal arrests ranging from involuntary manslaughter to eluding arrest.

