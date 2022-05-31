ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHOTO: TSA finds loaded gun in man's carry-on at Newark Airport

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

NEWARK, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- A man was arrested over the holiday weekend at Newark Liberty International Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag.

The weapon was detected by an officer at a TSA checkpoint at Terminal A on Friday, authorities said.

Officials alerted Port Authority police, who confiscated the 9mm Glock 43 pistol and arrested the man.

The New Jersey resident told TSA officers that he forgot the gun was in his bag.

It was the ninth firearm found by the TSA this year at Newark Airport checkpoints, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

“Responsible gun owners know where their firearm is at all times. It’s an important part of being a responsible gun owner," said Thomas Carter, TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey. "You don’t toss it into a bag that you plan to take to the airport."

