Where children can get free meals at 9 elementary schools this summer

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 2 days ago

The Sioux Falls School District's free breakfast and lunch program starts Tuesday, May 31 and will run through July 29 at nine public schools in the city.

Breakfast will be served 8-8:45 a.m. Monday through Friday, and lunch 11:30-12:30 Monday through Friday at the following locations:

  • Laura B. Anderson Elementary - 1600 N. Wayland Ave
  • Anne Sullivan Elementary - 3701 E. 3rd St
  • Terry Redlin Elementary - 1721 E. Austin St
  • Eugene Field Elementary - 501 S. Highland Ave
  • Hawthorne Elementary - 601 N. Spring Ave
  • Lowell Elementary - 710 W. 18th St
  • Garfield Elementary - 705 S. Roberts Dr
  • Hayward Elementary - 400 N. Valley View Rd
  • Rosa Parks Elementary - 5701 E. Red Oak Dr

No income guidelines or paperwork are necessary for children ages 0-18 to get a free meal. Meals must be consumed on-site, not to-go. Students can ride city buses on Sioux Area Metro (SAM) to meal locations with a Freedom Pass.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Where children can get free meals at 9 elementary schools this summer

