Dutch Princess’ college plans revealed: Find out where she will be studying!

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander ’s eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia , is set to start college later this year. The Dutch Royal House announced on Monday, May 30, that the 18-year-old royal will attend the University of Amsterdam, where she will pursue her bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics.

“The study has an application and selection procedure, which the Princess of Orange went through in its entirety last year,” the Royal House said.

The Royal House also shared a photo of the Princess of Orange in Amsterdam, which is where she will be living in September. “Accommodation will be rented that the Princess will share with some fellow students,” the Royal House shared. “The Princess’s study time is considered private.”

Queen Maxima’s firstborn graduated from Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet last June. During her gap year, the Princess has interned at the Oranje Fonds and volunteered with organizations. Previously discussing her gap year, the Princess said , “I will take those experiences with me into the future and also provide enormous personal growth.”

While the Dutch King and Queen’s eldest child will be staying in the Netherlands for college, their 16-year-old daughter, Princess Alexia, left home last year to begin her studies at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales.