ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Dutch Princess’ college plans revealed: Find out where she will be studying!

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Db0Hg_0fvs0Bgr00

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander ’s eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia , is set to start college later this year. The Dutch Royal House announced on Monday, May 30, that the 18-year-old royal will attend the University of Amsterdam, where she will pursue her bachelor’s degree in politics, psychology, law and economics.

RELATED:

Queen Maxima’s daughter says ‘there is no school for becoming a Queen’

“The study has an application and selection procedure, which the Princess of Orange went through in its entirety last year,” the Royal House said.


The Royal House also shared a photo of the Princess of Orange in Amsterdam, which is where she will be living in September. “Accommodation will be rented that the Princess will share with some fellow students,” the Royal House shared. “The Princess’s study time is considered private.”

Queen Maxima’s firstborn graduated from Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet last June. During her gap year, the Princess has interned at the Oranje Fonds and volunteered with organizations. Previously discussing her gap year, the Princess said , “I will take those experiences with me into the future and also provide enormous personal growth.”

While the Dutch King and Queen’s eldest child will be staying in the Netherlands for college, their 16-year-old daughter, Princess Alexia, left home last year to begin her studies at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
King Willem Alexander
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Looks So Elegant in Navy Blue at the Trooping the Colour Parade

Although Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are keeping a low profile at this year's Trooping the Colour parade, the Duchess of Sussex still knows how to make an impactful fashion statement. Photos captured at the event show Meghan playing with Peter Phillips's daughters, 11-year-old Savannah and 10-year-old Isla, as well...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Skipping Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lili's 1st Birthday Party

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the U.K. this week for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children, Archie and Lilibet. While in England, Lili will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, June 4—and her aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William will be missing from any quiet family party, Page Six and Daily Mail point out.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Princess#Dutch Royal House#The Royal House#Accommodation#Maxima#The Oranje Fonds
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Diana had to 'work like a dog on humdrum assignments' for the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', claims ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown

Meghan Markle didn't understand that Princess Diana had to 'work like a dog' for more than a decade within the Royal Family before becoming a 'global humanitarian superstar', a royal expert has claimed. Appearing on ITV's Lorraine today to discuss her new book The Palace Papers, ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina...
WORLD
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Prince William's secret hobby will definitely surprise you

Prince William has revealed that he is a fan of late nineties club music such as Faithless and Spiller. The second-in-line to the throne awarded radio DJ Simon Mayo his MBE on Wednesday, and Simon shared that the father-of-three revealed that he loved 'Insomnia,' the 1995 track by British electronic band Faithless, as well as 'Groovejet', a 2000 number one track by Italian DJ Spiller and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Hat Yet for Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton and Prince William are stepping in for Queen Elizabeth for a party at the palace. The royal couple led other members of the royal family in hosting the third garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday. Kate, 40, and Prince William, 39, greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy