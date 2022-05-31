ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The St. Augustine Record

St. Johns Technical High School celebrates the Class of 2022

By Colleen Michele Jones, St. Augustine Record
 3 days ago
Family and friends packed the St. Augustine High School auditorium Friday night to celebrate St. Johns Technical High School's graduation.

Following is the list of graduates for the Class of 2022.

Valedictorian: Adriano Nicole Victorino

Salutatorian: Breann Bailey Kelley

Elderick Devon Anderson Jr.

Colby Ray Badders

Hunter Jacob Besch

Christopher Micael Brown

Michael John Brown

Breanna Lee Brown

Joshua Lee Brown

Travis Lee Carlton

John Zachary Conway

Victor Manuel Figueroa

Skyler Mackenzie Fowler

Matthew Charles Jordan Gilkes

Blake James Hairston

Kalysta Joanne Hanson

Jaylan DeAnthony Jones

Sheddrick Lamont Jones Jr.

Moses James King

Tyler James Knee

Rhyne Gage Laird

Ereily Lopez

Kayla Brooke McCook

Ian Alexander Middleton

Marco Jesus Miguel Morales

Nyssa Rayanna Neuman

Ryly J. Pounders

Dural Colos Powell

Dasiah Gabrielle Preston

Daniel Ray Raleigh

Nicholas James Reardon

Skye Madison Sakraska

Jeremiah Daniel Seymore

Aidan Charles Shipler

Tristan James Shore

Jacob Alan Smith

Logan Connor Smith

Deion Rinard Smith

Brooke Thacker

Paul Nicholas Toler

Caiden Reed Tucker

James Maurice Whitty

Jarius Shemar Williams

Ta’Nyia Rodjanay Williams

IN THIS ARTICLE
