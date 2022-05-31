A man and woman were injured when someone got out of a car and opened fire at a busy Shelby intersection.

Police got a call about shots fired around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The incident unfolded at the intersection of West Dixon Boulevard and Polkville Road, a four-lane stretch of highway in front of Ingles.

Witnesses told police that a man got out of a vehicle in the next lane and began firing into the other vehicle in which there were a man, woman and 4-year-old child.

The 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries from a shot to the abdomen. The 25-year-old woman’s forehead was grazed by a bullet, and the child was uninjured.

The man and woman, both from Cleveland County, were taken to Atrium Health Cleveland. She was later released, and he is still hospitalized, according to Shelby Police Sgt. Jason Benfield.

Investigators spent much of Memorial Day processing the scene and continue to piece together what led up to the violent act, Benfield said.

Benfield did not say the number of casings recovered, but said multiple shots were fired. He also did not say what kind of gun was used.

Warrants have been issued for Cameron Vestavion Lee. The 34-year old Lawndale man, who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 180 pounds, was not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.

If apprehended, the suspect will face two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, assault inflicting serious bodily injury and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call Detective Styers at 704-484-6845.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Two shot at busy Shelby intersection