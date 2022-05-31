ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linton, IN

Mitchell baseball pushes Linton to its limit in Sectional 46 championship game

By Auston Matricardi, The Times-Mail
Times-Mail
Times-Mail
 2 days ago
Entering Monday evening's Sectional 46 championship game, it would've been easy for Linton to overlook Mitchell.

The Miners beat the Bluejackets 13-0 on April 4 and easily dispatched them 10-1 in 2021. In fact, since 2016 they'd beaten the Bluejackets eight times in a row with an average margin of victory over seven runs.

If they did overlook Mitchell this time, it was a mistake.

Throughout Monday's matchup, Mitchell was the better team. The Bluejackets took a 7-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning. Then disaster struck. The Miners scored four runs in the frame on the back of some defensive mishaps and ultimately took the game 8-7.

Despite the result, the Bluejackets were encouraged to hold their heads high at the end of the night.

“They didn’t back down. My seniors weren’t going to back down, my juniors weren’t going to back down, my sophomores weren’t going to back down and it’s taken five years, but these guys have had some big wins,” Mitchell coach Jerry Chaney said.

“We won 17 games, we’re PLAC champs, we’ve beaten some good teams along the way like Bedford (North Lawrence) and some others. I don’t think they’re afraid and in practices we were loose, we were confident and we wanted them to know that we were here to play too.

“My boys played their butts off. They gave me everything.”

Seniors lead the way one last time

In a sectional title game, you typically need your veterans to put their best foot forward if you want to have a chance to win. For the Bluejackets, specifically, the seniors who have led them all season needed to show up on Monday — and they did.

Andrew Shepherd’s final stat line wasn’t pretty — he threw all six innings for Mitchell, allowing 10 hits and eight runs, five earned, striking out seven and walking two in the process — but he did exactly what the Bluejackets needed him to do. He competed with a potent lineup all night, never giving the Miners an inch they didn’t earn on him, and gave Mitchell a chance to win the game.

“He pitched well. They’re good hitters and they got a couple of well-hit balls up in the jet stream and they went out, but there was nothing you could do about that,” Chaney said. “He threw 110 pitches or whatever and there was never really a question. We were going to go the distance with Sheppy.”

Dawson Glassco was also fantastic, picking up a double, a triple, a walk and three runs batted in across four plate appearances against Linton. He also helped hold the Bluejackets together throughout the turbulent evening, constantly encouraging teammates and directing traffic in the field.

Dayson Martin had a hit and an RBI, but also contributed with his hustle and drew a key walk in the second inning, seeing 11 pitches with the bases loaded before drawing ball four.

“I’m proud of them. I’m proud of their effort. I’m proud of them anyways period,” Chaney said. “All three of them will step out of here as men that we will always be proud of not just because of baseball, but because they’re great kids. They’re going to be successful in anything they choose to do and that’s what it’s really all about.”

Seniors leave winning legacy

The loss to Linton brings an end to the careers of those three players and it’s hard to overstate how important they were to the revival of the Mitchell baseball program.

The year before they joined the program, the Bluejackets went 6-17. As freshmen, those guys went 8-11. As juniors they went 12-13-1 and battled for a conference championship. This year as seniors they went 17-10, won a conference championship and battled for a sectional championship.

They leave the program in a far better place than they found it in, to put it simply, and for that Mitchell is grateful.

Never in doubt:Dawson Glassco shrugs off slow start to lead surge for Mitchell baseball

“When I first came here I think we were ranked next-to-last in (Class) 2A and it was a rebuild job. I think we’re pretty competitive now,” Chaney said. “They were a huge part of it. Andrew and Dawson have started every game since they’ve been here and Dayson started every game his freshman and senior years.

“I know it’s going to look bleak to these guys now, but once we sit back and have our banquet and talk about things, they’re going to know this was a special year.”

Future remains bright for Mitchell

On top of the contributions they got from their seniors, the Bluejackets saw some of their younger players have good outings as well. AJ Sarver was seeing the ball particularly well and went 2-3 at the plate because of it. He reached on a bunt single in the second inning, then positively smoked an RBI single to center field in the third.

Carsyn Herald carried over some momentum from his big semifinal performance, picking up another pair of hits against the Miners. Kody Earl had a single and drew a walk, Ethan Turner had a pair of sacrifice hits and Simon Gaines drew a walk and stole a base as well.

Moving forward, those players will be asked to do even more for Mitchell so it was a big positive for the Bluejackets to see them competing on a grand stage.

Community shows up

It was also a big positive for Mitchell to see the sort of turnout it did for Monday evening’s game. The Bluejackets’ parking lot was as full as it’s been in years and people were packed into the bleachers as well as down the foul line at the fence to get a glimpse of the big game.

“I told the kids to look up and down the line, to look at this place. There are kids walking around who are five, six, eight years old wearing Mitchell Bluejackets stuff and wanting to be a part of this. This wasn’t here five years ago,” Chaney said. “The winning culture is here and now we need to continue it. I hope the kids saw that. It was pretty special.”

Contact Times-Mail sports reporter Auston Matricardi via e-mail at amatricardi@tmnews.com or on Twitter at @amatricardiTM.

IN THIS ARTICLE
