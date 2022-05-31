ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rina Sawayama Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Inspired Her Own Upcoming Album

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Fresh off the conclusion of her 2022 tour earlier in May, Rina Sawayama announced her plans to release Hold the Girl , the follow-up to her critically acclaimed album, SAWAYAMA . In an interview with Rolling Stone UK published on Tuesday (May 31), the British-Japanese singer spoke at length about Hold the Girl, and how Taylor Swift provided inspiration on her songwriting approach for the new record.

Sawayama told the outlet that ahead of recording the new album, she started going to therapy for unresolved trauma and often was left wondering if she would be able to channel the pain into a record. But then she thought about Swift.

“I remember when Taylor Swift released Folklore , I was like, ‘This b—h is writing about fake stories and she just wrote a whole album. If she can do it, I need to do it,’” she told the magazine.

Pushing through emotional trauma resulted in Hold the Girl , and though the album addresses topics that are sensitive in Sawayama’s personal life, she explained that she won’t be speaking about the events in detail until she’s ready. “For me, it’s important that the listener is able to listen to it as a pop record first without that background, [and] make their own feelings about it,” she said. “And then, when I’m ready, I think I will be able to talk about what it’s actually about.”

The 31-year-old pop star has a very specific idea of what she wanted the album to sound like, going as far as bringing photos to producer Stuart Price to flesh out her vision. “It was someone meditating on the edge of the cliff, it was seagulls, it was someone on a pier, it was Irish coastline, waves hitting,” she remembered. “And he absolutely nailed it – it does sound like that.”

Country music also serves as a major inspiration for the record, as seen in her recent single, “This Hell.” While it might be an unconventional choice for Sawayama to give the genre a try, she explained that she has “been so fascinated with the feeling of escapism that country music has. It’s very homey, but for a Brit, it sounds like the big Wild West. … It’s quite random for a Japanese-British artist to make country music, but I never really care about those kinds of things. I just want to have fun.”

Hold the Girl is set to be released on Sept. 2, 2022. Revisit the teaser for the album below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Sadie Sink Says It Was an ‘Honor’ to Work With Taylor Swift: ‘It Was Super Special To Me’

Click here to read the full article. Having a collaboration with an all-time shero on your resumé never gets old. Just ask Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, who still can’t believe that she got to co-star with Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner) in the 15-minute Taylor Swift-directed short film for “All Too Well.” In the Glamour magazine June cover story, Sink, 20, opens up about becoming the break-out star of the Netflix horror drama’s young cast, handling the intense pressure of living under the Hollywood glare as a teen, dealing with her TV brother Billy’s death last season and, of course, what...
MUSIC
Billboard

Millie Bobby Brown Dances to Ariana Grande, ‘WAP’ & More as Eleven on ‘Stranger Things’ Set: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Ever wondered what TikTok would’ve been like in the 1980s? How about if it were used by patients in a creepy experimental mental institution? Look no further, because Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is here to show you. Dressed in her character’s retro costumes and hospital gowns on the set of Netflix’s hit sci-fi show, the star danced to four trendy TikTok songs — from Ariana Grande to Megan Thee Stallion — in videos posted Thursday (June 2) to her Instagram account. The first video is perhaps the funniest, with the 18-year-old actress lip-synching to...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

20 Latin Music Videos to Celebrate Pride Month: Karol G, Bad Bunny, Calibre 50 & More

Click here to read the full article. Throughout the years, Latin music has delivered songs that touch upon same-sex love, showcasing inspirational and beautiful stories about the LGBTQ community. Willie Colon’s 1989 timeless salsa hit “El Gran Varon” tells the story of Simon, a trans woman. In the 1988 “Mujer Contra Mujer,” the Spanish pop band Mecano expressed the heartfelt love story between two women. As part of his 2014 album Formula, Vol. 2, Romeo Santos presented his track “No Tiene La Culpa,” an emotional bachata about Manuel, who was bullied by family and friends for wanting to be the opposite...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Rina Sawayama
Person
Kate Bush
SheKnows

Kate Hudson Posts Rare Photo of All Three Kids: ‘Fly Kiddos Fly!’

Click here to read the full article. It’s graduation season and even celebrities aren’t immune to the bittersweet feeling of seeing your kids grow up. Kate Hudson posted a rare photo of all three of her kids to Instagram today in honor of her oldest, Ryder Robinson, 18, graduating from high school. This sentimental post is actually so heartwarming and a perfect reminder to let your kids “fly!” “Today was a big day for our family,” Hudson captioned the post. “A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022...
RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Cyndi Lauper Pays Tribute to Late Mother Catrine: ‘She Rocked and Wrestled With Us’

Click here to read the full article. Cyndi Lauper paid tribute to her beloved mother on Wednesday (June 1), announcing that Catrine Lauper had passed away. “My beautiful Mom has passed. She rocked and wrestled with us and was in a lot of my videos,” Lauper said along with a still from her breakthrough 1983 video for “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” which famously featured a cameo from her mom. “It was an honor to work with her,” she added. “I feel so lucky that I got to play with my mom throughout my life, both as a girl and...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Avril Lavigne Talks ‘Let Go’ 20th Anniversary, ‘Sk8er Boi’ Movie, Christmas Album and Cookbook: ‘My Food Is, Like, Gourmet’

Click here to read the full article. Avril Lavgine‘s debut album, Let Go, dropped 20 years ago this week — June 4, 2002 — which is why it’s a good time for the now 37-year-old singer to reflect on how far she’s come and her plans for the future, which include movies, cookbooks and her first Christmas album. In a career-overview chat, Lavigne told England’s The Guardian that she plans to do more work with her label boss, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and her upcoming tour mate, Machine Gun Kelly, as well as tick off some big items on her bucket list. “My...
MUSIC
Billboard

The 34 Top Disco Songs of All Time

There’s a reason they call Giorgio Moroder the “Father of Disco.” The Italian song-making machine has released 14 of his own studio albums in addition to producing hits for artists like Donna Summer, Blondie and Irene Cara. Love it or hate it, disco music owes a gargantuan amount to him.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folklore#Inspiration#Rolling Stone Uk#British#Alb
Billboard

Cardi B Thinks Her Lookalike Dolls With Offset Are a Total ‘Mood’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B took to social media on Wednesday (June 1) to show fans a pair of dolls rendered to look exactly like herself and husband Offset. “Okay then ….MOOD,” the “WAP” rapper captioned the photos of the toys using a laugh-crying emoji. In the snaps, the doll version of Cardi wears a lacy red lingerie set with gold chain details, while Offset-as-Ken wraps his impressive arms around her in a white muscle tank and layers of silver jewelry. The best detail, however, might just be the massive gold rings taking up the near entirety...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Sia Gifted This Fan Favorite ‘Survivor 42’ Castaway With $100K ‘For Being a Good Person’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that Sia is a diehard Survivor superfan, and on Tuesday (May 31), she put her money where her mouth is, surprising one Season 42 castaway with a gift of $100,000. The moment was broadcast by the reality show’s official social media accounts, which showed the singer calling in to talk to Drea Wheeler, who finished the most recent season of Survivor in seventh place. “I just really thought you were amazing, you’re an amazing woman. You played the game, like, so smooth and your fire got put out way too early for...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

How Pitching ‘Weirder, More Queer Stuff’ Helped Ally Pankiw Direct MUNA’s ‘Silk Chiffon’ & More

Click here to read the full article. Ally Pankiw believes “a series of little moments” helped her realize her calling as a visual artist. After working as a choreographer and pursuing journalism at university, she gravitated toward broadcast and documentary studies. “I remember there was this moment where I was like, ‘Oh, I love shooting and editing stuff,’” says Pankiw, 35. “I wanted to create things that didn’t exist before.” Since then, the Toronto native has built quite the résumé, directing episodes of Hulu’s Shrill and The Great and working as a story editor on Schitt’s Creek. (She’s now developing a...
MUSIC
Billboard

Fewocious Breaks Down the ‘Love Story’ Behind His Billboard Logo Redesign For Pride Month

Click here to read the full article. While the NFT marketplace has seen a major spike in interest over the last year and a half, 19-year-old Victor Langlois has known since long before then about the power of creating digital art. “I feel like people who aren’t in the space usually think that everyone is drinking the same Kool-Aid — and I get it, because there is that aspect of it where these finance bros who are only interested in turning a profit show up,” he tells Billboard. “But when I found the NFT community, it was just this crazy art...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Avril Lavigne Celebrates 20 Years of ‘Let Go’ With Cover of Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Breakaway’

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 20 years since Avril Lavigne unveiled her debut album Let Go, which skyrocketed her to superstardom with songs such as “Complicated,” “I’m With You” and “Sk8er Boi” — proving to be the ultimate pop-punk princess with her lyricism, vocals and, of course, signature necktie. To celebrate her 2002 album, the singer took to Twitter to reveal a new edition of the LP, which includes a recording of “Breakaway,” written by Lavigne and recorded by Kelly Clarkson for the American Idol champ’s sophomore album, also titled Breakaway. “Celebrate 20 years of Let Go with the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles Rules Hot 100 Songwriters Chart, Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson Top Hot 100 Producers, Thanks to ‘Harry’s House’

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated June 4), while Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson tie atop Hot 100 Producers, thanks to their work on Styles’ new album Harry’s House. The LP rockets in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 521,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate – the biggest weekly total for an album this year. It earns Styles his third No. 1 – and biggest week in terms of units – following 2019’s Fine Line and his 2017 self-titled set. Styles leads Hot 100 Songwriters...
MUSIC
Billboard

Brandi Carlile Is a Queer Icon — And She’s Making the Music Business Better, Too

Click here to read the full article. Brandi Carlile is happy to expound upon bad wine. Bad wine gives her a hangover. The pretension of wine culture leaves a bad taste in her mouth. “Without sounding like I’m judging wine as a concept, it’s annoyingly bougie and culturally hetero,” she says with a laugh. “It’s like golf.” So when it came to developing her own boutique wine label, XOBC, she knew what she did want. It would be a wine for folks who are “a little left of center.” Something a bit rugged — maybe for a camping trip, to be...
MUSIC
Billboard

Jada Pinkett Smith Finally Breaks Silence on Husband Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘We Need ‘Em Both’

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence on husband Will Smith‘s slap attack on comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars on the latest episode of her Red Table Talk series on Wednesday (June 1). Speaking directly to the camera, Pinkett Smith said, “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.” She added, “the state of the world today, we need ’em both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Bad Bunny Marries His Girlfriend in New ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ Music Video: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny kicked off the month with the release of the official music video for “Tití Me Preguntó” on Wednesday (June 1). The nearly five-minute clip, filmed by his longtime director Stillz in New York City, starts off with a young boy being rejected by the girl he likes in the middle of an alley. It then transitions to an outgoing Bad Bunny enjoying the single life and all the girls he hooks up with. Bringing to life its lyrics about a person who likes to date around and doesn’t want to settle down, the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Icona Pop & Charli XCX Celebrate ‘I Love It’ 10th Anniversary With New Remix

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 10 years since Icona Pop tore up dance floors worldwide with their 2012 Charli XCX collaboration “I Love It,” and on Friday (June 3), the duo celebrated the track with a remix created alongside Swedish producers Osrin and Ellis. “We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past 10 years,” Icona Pop said in a press statement. “It’s always hard to beat that first vision you have for a song, but we wanted to take a fresh look at it together with some of our...
MUSIC
Billboard

BLACKPINK’s Rosé Describes ‘Fighting For My Life’ During Training to Join Group

Click here to read the full article. The stories of the grueling nature of K-pop training regimes are legion. Countless hours of choreo and vocal rehearsals for the slim chance of making it to the stage, and, if things work out, catapulting to international stardom. And though she makes it look effortless on the group’s songs and videos, BLACKPINK‘s Rosé opened up to Vogue Australia about the nearly soul-crushing lengths she had to go through to join Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa on the quartet’s rocket ride to global domination. “I ended up fighting for my life, training for my life. Because...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy