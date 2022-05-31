ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Imposter Syndrome: Low confidence, gender, and position in America

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPkFc_0fvryifA00

‘Imposter Syndrome’ is usually defined as an individual experiencing the feeling of not belonging in their workplace due to a lack of confidence or ability. Even if there is no basis for these concerns, the situation of feeling unqualified for one’s career can happen to anyone- from lawyers to bankers.

A recent study performed by customer support group, Moneypenny, surveyed 2000 employed individuals across the United States, in all different professions regarding the topic of Imposter Syndrome. Its findings report that 32% of surveyed Americans suffer from the condition in the work place.

Age of Employee 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+
% Who have Imposter Syndrome 46% 40% 31% 18% 19% 8%

The study also took the gender of the employees into consideration, and noted that the condition was more prevalent in women. 35% of women surveyed admitting to struggling with Imposter Syndrome compared to 30% of men. Adding onto the difference, 14% of women in the study stated they didn’t feel confident in the workplace as opposed to men at 11%.

The differences can also be significant when you apply the survey to other states. Some of the states where there are more cases of Imposter Syndrome include Illinois, Idaho and Nebraska. The state with the most cases is Florida, where 31% of people surveyed said they did not feel fully confident at work.

The type of job is also a major contributing factor, with careers in public service often showcasing higher rates of Imposter Syndrome.

Profession Surveyed % With Imposter Syndrome
Charity and Volunteer Work 70%
Law 66%
Science and Pharmaceuticals 57%
Creative Arts and Design 53%
Environmental and Agriculture 50%

“We wanted to conduct this research to get an insight into how confident workers in the U.S. are feeling at the moment,” said Eric Schurke, Moneypenny’s North America Branch CEO. “Given the changing working world and the introduction of more flexible working options, it’s interesting to see that 30% of people are suffering from imposter syndrome, which could be a result of the pandemic as people aren’t seeing colleagues as much.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Man accused of causing double fatality crash, fleeing

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man is facing charges of leaving the scene of a double fatality crash after his pickup rear-ended a motorcycle with two people aboard in southeastern North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on a highway about 6 miles west of […]
LIDGERWOOD, ND
KX News

Man arrested on suspicion of terrorizing juvenile in Velva

Police arrested a man accused of holding a weapon at a juvenile on Monday in Velva. According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 5 p.m. It’s believed the man was intoxicated at the time. He was arrested around 10 p.m. He’s being charged with terrorizing. KX News will release the man’s […]
VELVA, ND
psychologytoday.com

Why We Repeat Painful Patterns in Relationships

The “repetition compulsion” is a basic concept in all psychotherapies. Freud believed the repetition compulsion was a reflection of the death instinct—an unconscious drive toward self-destruction. The repetition compulsion is acted out through processes such as displacement and projection. The “repetition compulsion” is a basic concept in...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
State
Nebraska State
biospace.com

Numinus CEO: Psychedelic-assisted Psychotherapy Still Driven by Perceptions

Numinus Co-founder and CEO Payton Nyquvest/Courtesy of Numinus. Neuroscience research is booming, and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy is on a path toward mainstream legitimacy. The sea-change is the result of shifting perceptions, loosening of some regulatory restrictions regarding the substances and a global mental health crisis. BioSpace caught up with Payton Nyquvest,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

10 Anxious Behaviors That Are Actually Trauma Responses

Viewing anxious behaviors through a trauma-informed lens teaches us that there is usually a reason for them. Developing an understanding of our anxious behaviors can show us that there is nothing "wrong" with us. Learning not to take things personally can help us understand loved ones with the same traits.
MENTAL HEALTH
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Pharmaceuticals#North America#Moneypenny#Americans#Imposter Syndrome
Psych Centra

7 Positives of Asperger’s

Living with Asperger’s may not give you “superpowers,” but you may find you have some really positive attributes that help you shine. Mental health experts no longer consider Asperger’s an independent diagnosis. Instead, in 2013, the American Psychological Association updated their “Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders Fifth Edition” to place Asperger’s as part of the autism spectrum disorder diagnosis.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Social Anxiety Test

When you enter an unfamiliar social setting, does your heart start to pound and your palms begin to sweat? Are you worried about saying the wrong thing and embarrassing yourself?. Are you more focused on whether others are judging you than on the actual conversation? Do you try to make...
MENTAL HEALTH
PsyPost

People with borderline tendencies have a higher number of estranged relationships

Social estrangements, or the loss of a friendly relationship with someone, can cause psychological harm to all involved parties, even if severing the relationship was in their best interests. New research published in EvoS Journal found that some traits associated with borderline personality disorder are related to an increased number of estranged relationships.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Women who hugged their partner subsequently had lower stress-induced cortisol response

Women instructed to embrace their romantic partner prior to undergoing a stressful experience had a lower biological stress response—as indicated by levels of the stress hormone cortisol in saliva—compared to women who did not embrace their partner. This effect was not seen for men. Gesa Berretz of Ruhr University, Bochum, Germany, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on May 18.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Hidden Reasons that Explain Narcissistic Behavior

Narcissistic womanNicoleta Ionescu shutterstock_1425321824. Narcissists can be charming, charismatic, seductive, exciting, and engaging. They can also act entitled, exploitative, arrogant, aggressive, cold, competitive, selfish, obnoxious, cruel, and vindictive. You can fall in love with their charming side and be destroyed by their dark side. It can be baffling, but it all makes sense when you understand what drives them. That awareness protects you from their games, lies, and manipulation.
MedicalXpress

A person's height impacts their risk of multiple diseases

Whether tall or short, a person's height increases their risk for a variety of diseases, according to a new study led by Sridharan Raghavan of the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center, U.S. publishing June 2nd in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Height has been a factor associated with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

How a Narcissist Manipulates the Love Language Concept

A person who recognizes a partner’s preferred love language may be able to enhance the relationship or manipulate it. A narcissistic person may manipulate their partner's love language to evade accountability and inflict guilt. Empathy and accountability are the nuts and bolts of a relationship. Acts of service, words...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy