ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Grady Jarrett discusses extension, Falcons QB competition

By Deen Worley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Aapd_0fvryf0z00

After the 2021 season came to an end, the Atlanta Falcons’ to-do list was rather long. Among the many tasks general manager Terry Fontenot was faced with, deciding what to do with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was near the top of the list.

A former fifth-round pick in 2015, Jarrett has developed into the team’s best defensive lineman. Despite speculation that Jarrett would be traded over the offseason, the Falcons ended up signing him to a three-year extension.

Jarrett joined the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football program to discuss his new deal, saying he is happy the organization still has faith in what he can do.

“But to get the extension this time, especially with the new regime, having a new coach and a new GM, basically telling me they believe in me means the world,” said Jarrett. “I’m from the Atlanta area, and to continue to live out my dream and play in my hometown means the world to me.”

Jarrett, born in Conyers, Georgia, is also the son of legendary Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle — who played in Atlanta from 1987 to 2000. While his contract extension was the lead story, Jarrett also gave his first impressions of the offense and what the quarterback situation looks like after the team moved on from Matt Ryan.

“Yeah, so it’s definitely different not having Matt [Ryan]. That’s the only quarterback I had. He’s been a great friend, great teammate, but he’s on to other things. The love we have for Matt is everlasting, but having new quarterbacks in Marcus and Desmond is exciting to me. I feel like these are two guys who really are hungry to prove themselves and I’ve seen it, I’ve watched a little bit of them.”

The Falcons became Mariota’s third team since he was selected with the No. 2 overall pick by the Titans in 2015, the same draft in which Atlanta selected Jarrett.

“Just how his career has been going, I feel like it’s the perfect spot for [Mariota]. Perfect landing, perfect timing and I just think he’s hungry and also has the [Ridder] to push him, but it’s a healthy competition. I think that’s the thing about being in Atlanta right now, at every level, there’s some competition, and everybody’s hungry. At the same time, people count us out, so I think it’s going to pull the best out of everybody.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Distractify

Former NFL Player Marion Barber III Comes From a Long Line of Football Stars

Fans know that there are many players in the NFL with family ties. Over the years, sports fans have marveled at the athleticism and talent of brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, along with Dan, Rob, and Chris Gronkowski. So, it’s no surprise that people wonder if players with the same last name are related to each other. And the late Marion Barber III is no exception.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Marcus Mariota
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Whitworth reveals he wrote Mike Brown a letter before split with Bengals

The mistake that was the Cincinnati Bengals letting Andrew Whitworth get away has been well-documented at this point. But Whitworth just dropped at least one new interesting detail while talking about the split all those years ago, a split that sent the Bengals into a downward spiral in the offensive trenches and Whitworth himself to multiple Super Bowls.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Titans#American Football#Falcons Qb#The Atlanta Falcons#Pro Bowl#The Nfl Network#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 2023 prospect includes UNC in his final five

A key target for UNC basketball has listed his top-5 schools and included the Tar Heels in the list. 2023 five-star forwardMatas Buzelis announced his list on Thursday that surely made UNC coaches and fans happy. His list includes UNC, Kentucky, Florida State, Wake Forest and G-League Ignite. Buzelis has exploded on the recruiting scene this spring and continues to be a focal point for many top programs around the country. The 6-foot-9, 175-pound small forward out of New Hampshire is a top 10 prospect in that 2023 class. Buzelis dished on his finalists with On3.com, and made it known that the Tar Heels have...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy