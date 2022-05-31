ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC Fires Head Coach

By TheOlympiaDShow
 2 days ago

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Charlotte FC announced Tuesday that Miguel Ángel Ramírez has been terminated as head coach.

Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as Interim Head Coach for the rest of the 2022 season.

“We appreciate the contributions of Miguel and his staff to our Club, and wish them well moving forward in their careers,” said  Zoran Krneta, Charlotte FC Sporting Director. “We are excited about this opportunity for Christian. He is a very experienced coach who has made a tremendous impact on our squad this season.”

Assistant coach Mikel Antía, head fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto and video analyst Luis Piedrahita were also let go.

“This is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time,” said Owner David Tepper.

Ramírez was announced as the Club’s first head coach on July 7, 2021.

Read the full story here .

