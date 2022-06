Four years ago, a ballot question aimed at ending the tipped wage for bar and restaurant workers in D.C. passed, but City Council put the brakes on the measure. Now, another push to give service industry employees the same minimum wage as the rest of the District’s workforce is underway, and voters will have their say in November. Ryan O’Leary, who’s behind Initiative 82, joins Jim on #TheFinal5 to explain what’s behind the latest effort.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO