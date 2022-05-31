ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Sun’s Downtown Street Market to feature “Junk in the Trunk”

By Ohio County Tourism, news release
Cover picture for the articleSet up a booth or sell from the back of your vehicle. Set up is $20 per parking space. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - A Downtown Street Market featuring “Junk in the Trunk” will take place on Main Street in downtown Rising Sun on Saturday, June 4, 2022...

