I’ve always loved the tradition on Survivor where a contestant (who didn’t necessarily win the game but made the biggest impression amongst fans) received some secondary recognition later on. It used to be called the “Sprint Player of the Year” or “Fan Favorite Award” with dollar amounts ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. But in subsequent years, it eventually turned into the “Sia Award,” a.k.a. the award doled out by the namesake pop singer to a standout favorite of her own choosing. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen last year as was hoped. Sia did ultimately revive it for the recently concluded Season 42, but I can’t help still wondering about that Season 41 snub.

