ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Fisher-Saban Feud, NIL Issues Highlight SEC Meetings for Texas AM

By Cole Thompson
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SRAKZ_0fvrxaZ900

The fallout from the war of words between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama rival Nick Saban will be a source of intrigue in Destin

Confrontation might not be warranted at the SEC Meetings this week. Then again, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he'd welcome it head on regardless of location.

“I don’t mind confrontation — lived with it my whole life,”  Fisher said last month when addressing the NIL comments from Alabama's Nick Saban . “I kind of like it myself — backing away from it wasn’t the way I was raised.”

The Fisher-Saban feud will likely make more headlines. The Aggies are ready to go for war for Fisher after finishing with one of the highest recruiting classes all-time. Saban, expected to field another title contender, has his reasons to question NIL and how long the Crimson Tide can sustain their level of dominance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLsEs_0fvrxaZ900

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQFv0_0fvrxaZ900

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WOHW9_0fvrxaZ900

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher

There's more to the SEC Meetings than barbecues on the beach or soaking up the sun on the Gulf of Mexico. League commissioner Greg Sankey will begin the process of introducing two new programs and what it means for the future of the SEC.

Texas and Oklahoma are on the way. What happens with the schedule? How will the divisions unfold? Will pods be the way? Locally, how does this affect the Aggies' future with the Longhorns?

The Lone Star Rivalry now feels like an artifact given the longtime rivals haven't met on the gridiron in more than 10 years. The two programs don't appear to be in agreement when it comes to meeting on the regular again.

Some say it's Texas A&M that's not interested. Others believe the 'Horns fears facing what they once perceived to be their "little brother." Perhaps it's a mix of both?

Oh, the juicy storylines don't end there for A&M. Fisher surely has beef with Ole Miss ' Lane Kiffin . Just like Fisher, Kiffin served as the offensive coordinator under Saban during a national title run.

Unlike Fisher, Kiffin stands on the same side as his master in the duel brewing along Interstate 20. Kiffin joined in the fun on saying that A&M should have to pay a "luxury tax” for its top-rated class. Fisher politely responded by calling the third-year Rebels coach comments a “clown show.”

So, where exactly is Fisher sitting and how close it it to Kiffin? What about Saban? Is security on standby?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dRAH0_0fvrxaZ900

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJXRb_0fvrxaZ900

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLmWa_0fvrxaZ900

Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher

Sankey and the 14 current programs will bicker over multiple subjects during a week-long stay in Destin, Fla. Expansion of the College Football Playoff will be one. NIL is another. One of the bigger conversations will be on the transfer portal and if a timeline needs to be added to the equation.

Kiffin's recent comments on how NIL will change the portal at least makes it worth a conversation piece.

Texas A&M figures to be at the center of it all.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
College Station, TX
College Sports
Destin, FL
Sports
State
Alabama State
College Station, TX
Football
State
Oklahoma State
Yardbarker

Nick Saban treating Jimbo "like a fly on your potato salad" at SEC meetings

This year's SEC spring meetings are taking place in Destin, Florida, and naturally the thing on everyone's mind is how Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher would interact. Saban infamously stated that Texas A&M "bought every player on their team" during recruiting season, kicking off a fiery response from Fisher. But...
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lane Kiffin
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 Women’s College World Series Predictions

With the 2022 Women’s College World Series set to begin in less than 48 hours, here are a few predictions for how things will play out in Oklahoma City. That’s right. I’m calling for the Sooners to take down Northwestern, Oklahoma State to handle Arizona and, yes, the Texas Longhorns to send No. 5 UCLA to the loser’s bracket. I have believed this conference to be among the very best in softball all season long and Thursday will be their chance to prove it. With the way that Hailey Dolcini has pitched and Janae Jefferson’s play has elevated the rest of UT’s offense, I would not want to face Texas right now. Plus Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a combined 10-0 record in the tournament thus far, so good luck with taking them on right now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas A M#American Football#Fisher Saban Feud#Nil#Destin Confrontation#Sec#Longhorns#The Lone Star Rivalry
WKRG News 5

Popular Pensacola restaurant closes after 18 years

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A popular Pensacola restaurant closed Tuesday after operating in the city for 18 years. Wayne’s Family Diner announced May 9 that the restaurant would close its doors Tuesday, May 31. The restaurant operated at Loblolly Lane near I-10 and Pine Forest Road in Pensacola.  In a Facebook post, staff thanked […]
PENSACOLA, FL
smcorridornews.com

I-35 Capital Express South Project approved for construction

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a $547.6 million contract to build the I-35 Capital Express South project. The project will add two high-occupancy-vehicle lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. In addition to the new capacity, the project...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMBB

WATCH: Riot breaks out at Panama City nightclub

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department said five people were arrested and eight people are wanted after a riot broke out at a nightclub last week. Police said a group of around 16 people separated in half on the dance floor at Vibez Dance and Night Club on May 22. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
809
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy