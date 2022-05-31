ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Kicks Off ‘B-More Life Summer Series’

By Airiel Braswell-Holland
Spirit 1400am
 2 days ago

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images


Looking for something to do this summer with the kids and family? Well, Baltimore City kicked off its “B-More Lit Summer Series” this past Monday at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor and there’s something for the whole family to do!

The series of events are scheduled throughout the summer so families and young people in the city can enjoy a safe environment.

The first event featured DJs with live performances along with food, nail techs, game trucks and more! Baltimore is planning to hold more events at various locations throughout the summer!

Click here for a full list of events.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mayor Brandon M. Scott (@mayorbmscott)

