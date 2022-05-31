ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PNM offering customers $75 to recycle old refrigerators or freezers

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Through the PNM Refrigerator Recycling Program customers can earn $75 for recycling their old refrigerator or freezer. As part of the program PNM will come and pick up your old refrigerator or freezer for free.

In order to qualify for the program your old refrigerator/freezer must meet these requirements:

  • You must be a PNM customer and own the refrigerator or freezer.
  • The refrigerator and/or freezer must be a regular household sized unit (10-30 cubic feet in size).
  • The refrigerator and/or freezer must be in working (cooling) order. If the unit turns on when it’s plugged in, then it’s working.
  • The refrigerator and/or freezer must be emptied of all food, beverages, and containers at the time PNM comes to pick up the unit. Make sure the unit is completely empty.
  • Dorm-sized refrigerators do not qualify.
  • There is a limit of two refrigerators and/or freezers per household.

If your old refrigerator or freezer qualifies:

  • Schedule a pickup date online or by calling 1-877-838-1139
  • Decide how you want your unit to be picked up. PNM offers outside or in-home pickup.

After the unit is picked up, PNM will issue a check to the account holder or responsible party listed on your PNM account. Customers will receive their $75 check four to six weeks after pickup.

PNM recycles 95% of the appliance. With all of the materials recycled, including the metal cabinet, plastic liner, glass shelves, the refrigerant and oil in the compressor and polyurethane foam insulation; recycling old refrigerators or freezers helps keep harmful substances from getting into the environment.

