ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville Daily Press

Man arrested on suspicion of delivering drugs to jail facility in Adelanto

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21SI6X_0fvrwvOR00

A man allegedly high on drugs was arrested Sunday after announcing his intention to bring meth and other drugs to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Luis Caballer, 29, of Adelanto walked to the HDDC and buzzed into the intercom system requesting entry to the delivery area of the facility, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Through the intercom, Caballer announced he was making a delivery of drugs. A sheriff’s official then told him to sit on the curb and someone would be there to assist him.

Deputies then questioned and searched Caballer who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. His backpack contained approximately 1.8 pounds of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine with drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said.

Caballer was arrested for bringing a controlled substance to a jail facility and was booked. His bail was set at $25,000, with a scheduled court date on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-76-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 3

Related
Lashaun Turner

Search warrants on storage locker and Murrieta home lead to guns, drugs, and 2 arrests.

The Murrieta / Temecula Regional Gang Task Force conducted a weapons and narcotic sales investigation related to a residence and a public storage locker in Murrieta. According to the Reporting Officer: Sergeant S. Dyer, on April 26, 2022, the team served a search warrant at an unoccupied storage locker in the 24900 block of Whitewood Road. An AK-47 assault style rifle, large capacity magazines, and ammunition were recovered from the storage unit.
MURRIETA, CA
menifee247.com

Driver faces DUI murder charge in traffic fatality

A French Valley man died and another man faces a murder charge after a traffic collision that shut down Bundy Canyon Road Tuesday morning, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 5:14 a.m., according to a Menifee Police Department report. Officers arriving at the intersection of Bundy Canyon Road and Cottonwood Canyon Road / Sunset Avenue located a motorcyclist who had been struck by another vehicle. The motorcyclist, identified as 32-year-old Luis Christian Silva, was pronounced dead at the scene.
MENIFEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Paraphernalia#Crime#Marijuana#Law Enforcement#Hddc#The Sheriff S Department#Wetip Com Daily Press
crimevoice.com

Man arrested after leading police pursuit in allegedly stolen vehicle

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Nixle post:. “SUMMARY: On May 30, 2022, at approximately 2:56 a.m., Deputy Tarankow from the Sheriff’s Central Station, located a stolen vehicle at a business at Baseline Street and N. Waterman Avenue. Tarankow initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Leonardo Hernandez, sped away and refused to pull over.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspects are arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino

Suspects were arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino on May 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. In the first incident, the members of the P.D.'s Gang Team was working proactive enforcement when they attempted to stop a vehicle after observing several vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit for almost three miles on city streets. While fleeing from the police, the occupants threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested after leading deputies on pursuit in stolen vehicle

A suspect was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through San Bernardino in a stolen vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On May 30 at about 2:56 a.m., Deputy Tarankow from the Sheriff's Central Station located a stolen vehicle at a business at Baseline Street and N. Waterman Avenue. Tarankow initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 43-year-old Leonardo Hernandez, sped away and refused to pull over, the Sheriff’s Department said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Moreno Valley Woman to Plead Guilty to Unemployment Insurance Scam

LOS ANGELES – A Moreno Valley woman is expected to plead guilty Thursday to her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 46, has agreed to enter her plea to one federal count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Deadly Saticoy shooting under investigation by sheriff’s deputies

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead in Saticoy, an unincorporated community near Ventura. The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. near the intersection of Azahar Street and Alelia Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot. He […]
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

Wrightwood murder suspect turns himself in after fleeing to Mexico

A Wrightwood man suspected of murder turned himself in to authorities Sunday after briefly fleeing to Mexico. Liam Boroff, 23, was arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Nicholas Robinson, also of Wrightwood. Robinson’s body was found inside a home on the 5700 block of Heath Creek Drive on Sunday by deputies from the […]
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department seizes narcotics, guns, stolen catalytic converters and tires

During the past week, the Fontana Police Department kept busy with search warrants and probation compliance checks which resulted in arrests. • The P.D.’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) served a search warrant for the sales of narcotics, and 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized along with stolen catalytic converters and packaging material. A convicted felon was arrested.
FONTANA, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
867
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy