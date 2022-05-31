Man arrested on suspicion of delivering drugs to jail facility in Adelanto

A man allegedly high on drugs was arrested Sunday after announcing his intention to bring meth and other drugs to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Luis Caballer, 29, of Adelanto walked to the HDDC and buzzed into the intercom system requesting entry to the delivery area of the facility, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Through the intercom, Caballer announced he was making a delivery of drugs. A sheriff’s official then told him to sit on the curb and someone would be there to assist him.

Deputies then questioned and searched Caballer who was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. His backpack contained approximately 1.8 pounds of marijuana and suspected methamphetamine with drug paraphernalia, sheriff’s officials said.

Caballer was arrested for bringing a controlled substance to a jail facility and was booked. His bail was set at $25,000, with a scheduled court date on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the High Desert Detention Center at 760-530-9300. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-76-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com

